Real Salt Lake will try to extend their season into next week with a Friday win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in game two of that best-of-three playoff series.

The reigning MLS Cup runners-up captured game one 2-0 last Sunday, putting them one win away from round two in the Western Conference playoffs.

Match preview

After surviving a nervy shootout in the Wild Card Round, Salt Lake are now on the brink of elimination yet again after a subpar showing in game one against the Caps.

On Sunday, Pablo Mastroeni’s men suffered just their second defeat in their last eight MLS outings and were second-best for much of the game.

While they are on the verge of another early exit, they can draw optimism from being unbeaten in their last four MLS affairs at America First Field.

During the regular season, Salt Lake showed strong attacking potency on home soil, netting three or more goals six times and scoring multiple times on 12 separate occasions.

They will try to end a five-match playoff losing run on Friday, scoring a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

Claret and Cobalt have not lost a playoff match at home in 90 minutes this decade, with their only such victory at America First Field occurring on penalties versus the Houston Dynamo in game two of that opening round series.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

It is just one game, but Vancouver looked very much like title contenders as they began the 2026 MLS post-season in style.

Jesper Sorensen’s side carried the play throughout game one and will seek a fifth consecutive MLS triumph on Friday.

While this is the fourth straight year the Caps are in the post-season, they have won only once in that span in normal time away from home, beating San Diego 3-1 in the Western Conference Final last year.

Meanwhile, they failed to win three of their final four regular-season away fixtures this season against Western Conference opposition, with the highest-scoring team in the West failing to score on two of those occasions.

Vancouver have never lost a playoff encounter under Sorensen when netting first but have also never won a post-season outing in 90 minutes when conceding the opener under his leadership.

Sorensen, meanwhile, has won every match against RSL as the Caps boss, including their last two visits to America First Field, in which his team scored three goals both times.

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago

Due to a hamstring strain, Ariath Piol may miss this match for RSL, while Diego Luna and Emeka Eneli are questionable because of knee injuries and Zach Booth still has to clear concussion protocol.

Sergi Solans has scored three goals in his last two MLS home outings, including the opener in their 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Decision Day, while Rafael Cabral kept game one close, making six saves, many of them spectacular.

On the Vancouver side, an illness may keep Belal Halbouni out on Friday, and it is unlikely we will see Kenji Cabrera feature as he deals with a foot injury.

Edier Ocampo got the Caps on the board late in the opening half of game one, with Bruno Caicedo adding some insurance in the final 45 minutes.

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Yedlin, Glad, Quinton, Engel, Sanabria; Lobjanidze, Guske, Spierings, Guilavogui; Solans

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Priso, Johnson; Larraz, Cubas; Sabbi, Muller, Caicedo; White

We say: Real Salt Lake 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps (Vancouver wins the series 2-0)

The Caps have far too many weapons for RSL to contend with, and even a heroic Cabral between the sticks might not be enough to fend off the visitors given their current form.

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