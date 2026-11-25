Manchester United are expected to be active during the January transfer window, with the club potentially making three mid-season signings.

The Red Devils currently find themselves down in 19th spot in the Premier League table and facing what would be a stunning relegation from the top flight.

There could also be first-team departures in the winter market, as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino begins to shape the squad.

Here, Sports Mole looks at five players who could potentially leave Old Trafford when the January market opens for business.

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Zirkzee was linked with a move away from Man United over the summer, but he was ultimately not allowed to depart due to the fact that the Red Devils were unable to sign a replacement.

Even with Benjamin Sesko out injured, Zirkzee has not started a single match this season, with each of his 11 appearances coming off the bench.

The Netherlands international has scored twice this season, but his overall record for Man United since arriving from Bologna in 2024 is 11 goals in 86 appearances.

It has been a struggle for the 25-year-old in English football, but he is not short of interest, and a return to Serie A in January is seen as a serious possibility at this stage.

Como and Napoli are the latest clubs to be linked with Zirkzee.

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Mazraoui is reportedly attracting the attention of AC Milan ahead of the January market, with a mid-season departure for the Morocco international thought to be possible.

The 29-year-old has underperformed in his nine appearances for Man United this season and is not believed to be in the club's long-term plans.

Initially, the defender impressed after arriving from Bayern Munich, and he has now represented the Red Devils on 86 occasions in all competitions.

However, a switch in the January market could be on the cards, especially if Man United are able to boost their options at full-back in the winter window.

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Heaven is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Man United during the winter market.

The 20-year-old has made eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, including five outings in the Premier League, but he was an unused substitute against Liverpool in the team's last match, which ended in a 4-0 defeat.

Man United are expected to bring in a new centre-back in January, and Heaven is said to be concerned over what that would mean for his playing time.

As a result, the Englishman is allegedly open to a winter loan move, while a permanent exit is not being ruled out depending on what offers arrive.

Heaven, who has a contract with Man United until the summer of 2029, has made 32 appearances for the club since arriving from Arsenal in February 2025.

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Martinez's contract with Man United is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough season for the Argentine.

A new deal for the 28-year-old is seen as highly unlikely given that he has openly criticised Man United chiefs, such as director of football Jason Wilcox, during the 2026-27 season.

Man United will be reluctant to lose the Argentina international on a free transfer, so it is possible that a sale in the January window could occur, depending on the offer.

Martinez has been one of the team's biggest under-performers this season, and it appears that his time at Old Trafford will come to an end at some stage in 2027.

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Amass may yet be given the chance to prove himself to new Man United head coach Pochettino, but the defender's future looks to be away from Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old was heavily linked with a departure during the summer window, but he stayed at Man United past the deadline and has made two appearances this season, both in the Champions League.

Amass was not in the squad against Liverpool last time out, though, and Luke Shaw's return to fitness has pushed him further down the pecking order.

A number of Championship clubs are believed to be keen on the teenager, who only has a deal with the 20-time English champions until the end of the season.