Manchester City's decision to wear a striking orange fourth kit during Tuesday's Champions League draw with Napoli has drawn criticism from supporter groups, while Premier League regulations mean the controversial shirt cannot be worn in domestic league matches.

The Citizens abandoned their traditional sky-blue colours for the 2-2 encounter at the Etihad Stadium, unveiling a special-edition strip created by Puma and Italian fashion brand C.P. Company. The launch formed part of a commercial collaboration, with the collection scheduled to go on sale worldwide on December 1.

The decision proved divisive, particularly as Enzo Maresca's side extended their winless run to five matches. According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, two independent supporter organisations have questioned the timing of the initiative and its apparent prioritisation of commercial interests.

There is also a regulatory complication. City have already registered their three regular kits for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, meaning their new orange design cannot be added to the selection of strips available for league fixtures.

Why Manchester City's orange kit is unavailable in the Premier League

Premier League clubs are permitted to use a maximum of three registered outfield kits during a season, normally comprising their home, away and third-choice designs.

City have already filled those places with their traditional sky-blue home strip, a black-and-yellow away kit and a predominantly white third shirt featuring blue detailing.

Their new orange shirt therefore falls outside the competition's permitted selection, regardless of whether the club wishes to use it again.

The restriction is not related to the unusual colour, the shirt's design or its association with C.P. Company. It follows from the fact that City have introduced an additional strip beyond the three registered for Premier League use.

UEFA's kit regulations operate differently, allowing clubs greater flexibility over the number of approved designs they can wear in European competition.

That explains why City were able to introduce the orange shirt against Napoli and could use it again during selected Champions League fixtures later this season.

The club confirmed the arrangement in an official statement following Tuesday's match, describing the outfit as a special-edition collaboration with Puma and C.P. Company.

Supporters will have an opportunity to purchase items from the collection at an exclusive pre-sale event at the City Store in Medlock Square on November 30, before the worldwide release the following day.

The FA Cup could also provide another opportunity to wear the shirt, although its use would require the appropriate approval from the Football Association.

Such exceptions are not unprecedented. Arsenal received permission to wear a special white kit in the FA Cup as part of their No More Red initiative, which raises awareness of knife crime and youth violence in London.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Man City supporter groups question timing of commercial collaboration

The Premier League restriction is only one aspect of the controversy surrounding City's latest release.

According to Trivela, the Citizens Trust, an independent supporter organisation established earlier this year, criticised the decision to introduce the orange shirt and expressed opposition to initiatives perceived as explicitly promoting third-party commercial interests.

Another independent organisation, the 1894 Group, reportedly raised concerns about the club's priorities, arguing that City should be concentrating on strengthening their relationship with supporters during a difficult period.

Those objections are particularly relevant because the new kit made its debut at the Etihad, where City would ordinarily wear their familiar sky-blue colours.

The orange design has no obvious connection to that traditional home identity. However, C.P. Company has a longstanding association with British football terrace fashion, and its partnership with City dates back to 2024.

The club therefore has a cultural and commercial rationale for the collaboration, even if some supporters remain unconvinced by its appearance on the pitch.

Tuesday's result did little to improve the mood. City were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli despite a late equaliser from Rayan Cherki, extending a difficult run for Maresca and his players.

The manager is already facing questions about his team's performances ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal, making the timing of a high-profile commercial launch a particularly sensitive issue.

City have previously demonstrated that fourth kits can generate interest without provoking the same debate over their relationship with the club's identity.

Their 2024-25 special-edition shirt, developed with Noel Gallagher, celebrated the 30th anniversary of Oasis's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The design drew on the Manchester band's history and Gallagher's longstanding support for City. It was worn during Champions League fixtures against Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The latest collaboration follows a different approach, reflecting C.P. Company's influence on football fashion rather than a specific event from the club's own history.

There is no indication that City intend to withdraw the orange kit following the criticism. Their official announcement identifies it as an outfit for selected European fixtures, and the commercial launch remains scheduled for next week.

For supporters attending Premier League matches, however, there will be no repeat of Tuesday's unusual appearance. City's three registered domestic kits will remain the available options, leaving the orange shirt as a feature of their European campaign.