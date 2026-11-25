Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich enter Wednesday's Champions League fixtures facing significant questions about their attacking strength, with injuries forcing Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany to reconsider how their teams operate.

The reigning European champions host Roma without Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, two of the players most responsible for providing individual creativity in Luis Enrique's fluid attacking system. Bayern, meanwhile, travel to Lille without Harry Kane, whose influence extends well beyond his remarkable goalscoring record.

Both clubs remain among the contenders for the European title, but the nature of their problems differs considerably. PSG must compensate for losing two players capable of creating advantages from wide positions, while Bayern are missing the central figure around whom much of their attacking play has been organised.

Their circumstances are also different in the league phase. Paris have won all four matches and collected 12 points, while Bayern sit 13th with eight points following two victories and two draws. Wednesday's matches will provide the first European examination of how both sides respond to their recent setbacks.

Luis Enrique faces challenge of rebuilding PSG's attacking width

PSG's problems began on October 20, when Kvaratskhelia suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 4-2 victory over Barcelona. The Georgian subsequently underwent surgery, leaving Luis Enrique without one of his most effective players in one-on-one situations.

The situation worsened on Saturday when Doue sustained a similar injury during the 3-2 Ligue 1 win at Nice. The France international had scored earlier in the match but was forced off before half time and now faces an extended recovery period.

The absence of both players removes two important sources of creativity from an attack built around movement, positional exchanges and the ability to beat defenders individually.

Kvaratskhelia's influence is particularly apparent on the left, where his dribbling and ability to move inside create space for overlapping teammates. Doue offers a different range of solutions, operating from the right while frequently drifting into central positions to combine with midfielders or attack the penalty area.

Losing both simultaneously could make PSG's attacking patterns easier for opponents to anticipate, particularly when facing teams prepared to defend in a compact shape.

Luis Enrique still has considerable resources. Ousmane Dembele is available after returning from a hamstring injury, while Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts provide options across the attacking line. However, finding an effective combination is likely to require more than simply replacing the two injured players with others occupying the same positions.

The Spaniard has nevertheless rejected suggestions that PSG must respond immediately in the transfer market.

"We don't need to sign players in the transfer window," Luis Enrique said ahead of the Roma encounter. "It's not our style to sign a player for just six months. We're happy with our squad."

He also emphasised the resilience his team have demonstrated in recent seasons, insisting that the injuries would not diminish their ambitions.

Wednesday's meeting with Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma presents a particularly demanding test. The Italian coach favours aggressive defending and a flexible tactical approach, potentially challenging PSG's ability to progress through central areas without relying so heavily on their absent wingers.

Gasperini acknowledged the significance of the injuries but warned against underestimating Paris.

"PSG are a proper team and can also make up for the absences of very good players with their own organisation," he said during his pre-match press conference.

For Luis Enrique, maintaining that collective identity while introducing new attacking combinations will be essential to PSG's hopes of challenging for a third successive European crown.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Kane and Olise absences force Kompany into a different Bayern attack

Bayern's immediate problem is concentrated through the middle of their attack, where Kane's absence has removed the team's most influential forward.

The England captain suffered a syndesmosis ligament injury during Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne and subsequently underwent surgery. He is expected to miss several months, depriving Kompany of a player who had already contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances this season.

Those figures illustrate the difficulty of replacing Kane. His value lies in his ability to drop into midfield, connect attacks and create space for teammates, as well as his finishing inside the penalty area.

A conventional replacement might occupy the same central position without providing the passing range and movement that allow Bayern's wide players to attack the spaces Kane creates.

Kompany's options have been further reduced by the absence of Ismael Saibari, who is recovering from an ankle injury, and Serge Gnabry. Michael Olise has also been ruled out of the Lille fixture with a foot problem, removing another significant source of creativity and attacking production.

There is some encouragement in the return of Luis Diaz, who is available again after a minor hamstring injury, while Jamal Musiala is working his way back towards full fitness. Neither development, however, eliminates the challenge of reorganising an attack that has relied heavily on Kane's contribution.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl acknowledged that the team would need to adapt its approach.

"The dynamic of our play must change to an extent," Eberl told the club's official website. "We have to try with the team to defend well over the whole game and score the required goals."

Kompany has similarly focused on the players available rather than those missing, describing the situation as exceptional but insisting that Bayern retain enough quality to compete.

"It's a chance to get wins in a different way," the Belgian said. "Now we have to show energy and mentality."

Unlike PSG, Bayern have less room for error in the league-phase standings. Their eight points leave them outside the top eight places that guarantee direct qualification for the last 16, making the visit to Lille important beyond its tactical implications.

The two Champions League contenders therefore approach Wednesday with different priorities. PSG must preserve the variety of their wide attacking play, while Bayern need to establish a new way of creating and finishing chances without Kane.

The performances against Roma and Lille will offer an early indication of which adjustments are effective, although neither match alone can establish how the injuries will shape the remainder of their European campaigns.