Maritimo and Nacional renew their Madeira derby rivalry in the Primeira Liga on Friday evening, with both sides looking to claim an important victory and move further clear of the drop zone.

The two clubs are meeting in the top flight for the first time in five years, with the visitors sitting 13th in the Primeira Liga table on 10 points from 11 matches, just two points above the 15th-placed hosts, who have a game in hand against Estoril Praia and sit outside the relegation playoff place on head-to-head points ahead of Casa Pia.

Match preview

Maritimo made an encouraging start to life back in the top flight, winning their opening two league fixtures against Casa Pia and Famalicao, but they have not claimed another Primeira Liga victory since beating the latter on August 16.

Mitchell van der Gaag's side have since gone eight league matches without a win (D2, L6), including defeats in their last three such outings against Porto (2-1), Vitoria de Guimaraes (5-0) and Santa Clara (2-0).

Only bottom-placed Estoril, who are yet to win a league match this season, have endured a longer winless run, while Maritimo have scored the third-fewest goals in the division (nine) and conceded the third-most (21).

Van der Gaag's men have also struggled to make home advantage count, recording just one victory from five league matches at their own ground and losing the last three, during which they conceded multiple goals on each occasion and scored just once.

Maritimo did, however, receive a welcome boost in the Taca de Portugal last weekend, progressing past Chaves following a goalless draw and a 3-2 penalty shootout victory, and will hope that result provides some momentum ahead of Friday's derby.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Nacional have also endured a difficult start to the campaign, but they have collected six points from their last three matches, including a 1-0 victory over Academico de Viseu courtesy of Matchoi Djalo's late winner.

That result marked the first victory under new boss Joao Henriques, who arrived in late October as the club's third permanent manager of the season following the departures of Joao Giao and Alexandre Santos.

Henriques initially struggled to build on interim coach Bruno Abreu's home victory over Braga, losing away to Arouca in his first match in charge, but the latest success has given the Alvinegros an opportunity to record consecutive competitive wins for the first time since beating Alverca and Tondela in April.

Interestingly, Nacional's last four matches have each produced just one goal, including their disappointing Taca de Portugal defeat to lower-division Sanjoanense on October 17, meaning taking maximum points on Friday could hinge on greater efficiency in attack and defensive discipline.

However, the Islanders still have plenty of room for improvement away from home, having collected just one point from five Primeira Liga trips this season, drawing at Santa Clara on the opening weekend before losing their next four against Vitoria, Sporting, Rio Ave and Arouca.

Nacional have also found this fixture difficult in recent meetings, losing four of their last five league encounters with Maritimo across the Primeira Liga and Liga 2 (D1), including a 3-1 defeat on their most recent competitive visit.



Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Maritimo form (all competitions):

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Nacional form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Maritimo are monitoring defenders Rafael Fernandes (muscle) and Paulo Henrique (thigh), who both missed last weekend's cup tie against Chaves.

Yellu Santiago is also working his way back to full fitness from an injury, having only featured in the opening weekend of the Primeira Liga campaign.

Goncal Tabuaco's performance against Chaves has given Van der Gaag a decision to make in goal after he replaced Fran Vieites in the cup, saving two penalties during the shootout.

Nacional will be without Ulisses Wilson and Filipe Soares, who are both recovering from ankle injuries and remain unavailable.

Leo Santos (knee) is also sidelined, while Brazilian duo Wesley Gasolina and Liziero continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Henriques could retain the lineup that started against Viseu, with Miguel Baeza anchoring the midfield, although Djalo is pushing for a starting place after making an impact from the bench last time out.



Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Vieites; Igor Juliao, Correia, Szalai; Tavares, Andrade, Guzzo, Ogbeta; Bassouamina, Butzke Tejon

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; Jensen, Goncalves, Vitor, Kokolo; Baeza, Dias, Djalo; Labidi, Njoya, Song

We say: Maritimo 1-1 Nacional

Maritimo have struggled to turn home advantage into league points this season, but Nacional's poor away record gives the hosts reason to believe they can avoid defeat, making a share of the spoils a reasonable prediction.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.