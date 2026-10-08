Preview: Maritimo vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to extend their perfect start to the Primeira Liga campaign, defending champions Porto travel to face newly promoted Maritimo at Estadio dos Barreiros on Saturday evening.

The Dragons have won each of their opening seven matches of the league season to sit five points clear at the top of the Portuguese top-flight table, while the hosts from Funchal sit 11th with eight points collected from a possible 21.

Match preview

Porto have swept aside every opponent placed in front of them during the opening weeks of their Primeira Liga title defence, having ended a three-year wait for the Portuguese championship last term with a six-point gap over second place.

The Dragons began the 2026-27 league campaign with victories over Alverca and Rio Ave before adding further wins against Academico de Viseu, Arouca, Moreirense and Casa Pia, while their latest top-flight outing was arguably their most impressive of the season so far.

Francesco Farioli's side defeated 10-man Benfica 3-1 at the Estadio do Dragao in the September 20 Classico, with Victor Froholdt and Inbeom Hwang both finding the net to secure maximum points after Alexander Bah cancelled out Gabri Veiga's first-half opener.

While the result strengthened Porto's position at the summit and extended their goal tally to 18 - the second most in the division - it also saw the Dragons concede for a third consecutive league game after keeping clean sheets in their opening four outings.

As such, Porto will be looking to rediscover their defensive solidity, especially after their rear guard was breached once again in a 3-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in a friendly encounter during the international break.

That being said, another win this weekend would see the Dragons surpass last season's seven-match winning start to the league, and they can be confident of achieving that feat having beaten Saturday's opponents in four of the last five meetings (D1) between the sides.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Maritimo made an encouraging start on their return to the top flight this season, beating Casa Pia and Famalicao in their opening two matches, but that promising beginning has faded after the Islanders collected only two points from their subsequent five league outings.

A draw against Academico de Viseu was followed by defeats to Arouca, Benfica, and Moreirense, though Mitchell Van der Gaag will at least be pleased that his side halted that losing sequence thanks to a spirited display in Barcelos just before the international break.

Maritimo held Gil Vicente to a 1-1 draw in their most recent league outing, with Israel Ayuma coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and earn the Funchal outfit a crucial point.

Like the visitors, the Islanders will also be looking to rediscover their defensive solidity, having now shipped 11 goals across their last five Primeira Liga matches after allowing just one across their opening two of the campaign.

Maritimo have also failed to record a victory in their last two home games (D1, L1), with their only victory from three matches at their Funchal ground this season coming on the opening weekend, but they will be looking to cause an upset this weekend with the backing of the 12th man.



Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Maritimo are expected to be without Yellu Santiago, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Rafael Fernandes, Nilton Varela, Rodrigo Andrade and Simo Bouzaidi have all returned to team training after recovering from recent fitness issues.

Adrian Butzke was forced off injured in the draw against Gil Vicente, and if unfit to feature this weekend, Maurice Boakye could be handed his first start for the club, with fellow summer signing Ayuma pushing for his full debut after making an impact off the bench in that encounter.

Porto have also seen several players return to training during the international break, with Nehuen Perez, Seko Fofana and Gabri Veiga now involved in conditioned sessions, while Martim Fernandes, Zaidu Sanusi and Vasco Sousa remain in the same regime.

Meanwhile, Samu Omorodion's return further offers a boost in attack after the Spaniard's short cameo against Benfica and involvement in the friendly against Deportivo.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could be included in Porto's matchday squad for the first time after starting the friendly against Deportivo, though Jan Bednarek and Jakob Kiwior remain the more likely central defensive pairing.



Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Vieites; Juliao, Correia, Fernandes, P Henrique; Andrade, Danilovic, Guzzo; Ayuma, Butzke, Tejon,

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Rosario, Froholdt, Veiga; Pepe, A Silva, Sainz

We say: Maritimo 0-2 Porto

Maritimo should benefit from the expected full house at the Barreiros and could make Porto work for the victory, but their five-match winless run and defensive record suggest that containing the league leaders for 90 minutes will be a difficult task.

The Dragons have won all seven of their league matches while conceding only three goals, so Farioli's side should have enough quality to overcome any problems caused by the international break and secure another victory in Madeira.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.