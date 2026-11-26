Needing a victory to keep their MLS season alive, the Portland Timbers will host Dallas in game two of that best-of-three series on Saturday at Providence Park.

The opener went to Los Toros in Frisco, 3-0, putting them one win away from the Western Conference semi-finals for the first time since 2022.

Match preview

For the second successive campaign, the Timbers face a must-win situation heading into game two of the playoffs after lacking decisiveness in the attacking third last Saturday.

Portland have not made it beyond the opening round of the playoffs since their run to the MLS Cup final in 2021, losing to New York City FC on penalties that year.

They are now 12-10-8 all-time in post-season outings, while winning just one of their last seven playoff games in normal time.

That said, Marti Cifuentes has seen his side lose just one of their last six league fixtures at Providence Park, winning those last two matches and scoring three goals both times.

In addition to that, this club have gone on to win their last two post-season matches at home, while suffering just one playoff defeat this decade at Providence Park in 90 minutes.

The Timbers have never lost a playoff home game versus Dallas in normal time, though their last post-season win against them at Providence Park occurred in 2015 (3-1).

© Iconsport / Zuma

After a cagey opening 45 minutes in game one, Dallas took command in the second half last week, putting themselves in the driver’s seat to advance.

Whatever Eric Quill is saying to this group at half-time, the message has been well received, with his team outscoring opponents by a combined 6-1 margin in the second half of their last two games.

A triumph on Saturday would snap a three-match MLS winless run for the Texas club away from home and mark their first playoff victory as the visitors since beating the Timbers on penalties in Portland in 2020.

Since that triumph, Dallas have failed to score in four of their last five post-season affairs which took place outside of Frisco.

In 2026, they have conceded in all but three MLS road outings, while allowing three or more goals on four separate occasions.

Los Toros can extend their winning run versus Portland to three matches on Saturday, while they are unbeaten in eight successive meetings against them.

Portland Timbers Major League Soccer form:

Dallas Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago

Do not expect to see Juan David Mosquera on the field for the Timbers Saturday as he recovers from a foot and ankle issue, while Zac McGraw has a sore back, Brandon Bye is dealing with a knee injury and Alex Bonetig is doubtful due to a shoulder strain.

Cole Bassett and Kristoffer Velde were the most dangerous Portland players in game one, each with three shots, while James Pantemis made five stops in a losing effort.

At Dallas, Anderson Julio is questionable for this match because of a lower-body injury after sitting out in the opening game of this series.

Joaquin Valiente registered his first career playoff brace in game one, with Sam Sarver scoring his first MLS post-season goal in that victory.

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Hernandez, K. Miller, Waterman, Fory; Bassett, Chara, Da Costa; Velde, Janssen, Lassiter

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Daniel; Johansson, Urhoghide, Moore, Norris; Valiente, Kaick, Ramiro, Binyamin; Musa, Sarver

We say: Portland Timbers 2-1 Dallas(Portland evens the series at 1-1)

Dallas tend to sit back away from home, and while their defensive shape will be tough to break down, we believe the Timbers' attacking depth and desperation will keep them alive.

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