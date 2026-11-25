The 14th round of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season begins on Friday, when Groningen host Willem II at the Euroborg Stadium.

While the hosts head into the clash on a four-game losing streak, they remain favourites to claim maximum points against the visitors, and those willing to back them can do so using free bets from the VBET promo code.

Match preview

After ending a four-game winless run, Groningen appeared to have got their season back on track with consecutive victories over PEC Zwolle and SBV Excelsior by a combined score of 8-1, either side of the September international break.

A 5-2 defeat to Ajax on October 18 was harsher than the scoreline suggested, but it marked the start of a six-match winless run for Dick Lukkien’s men. Five of those matches have ended in defeat, including Saturday’s 3-1 derby loss to Heerenveen.

With Lukkien recovering from hip replacement surgery, interim coach Casper Goedkoop will look to inspire a revival for Trots van het Noorden as they seek to end their joint-longest winless run since October 2024.

Groningen contributed to Willem II’s relegation by beating them in both meetings during the 2024-25 season, extending their unbeaten run in this fixture to six matches. They have kept clean sheets in three of those encounters.

No team in the division have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches than Friday’s hosts (seven), and given they will be facing an opposing side who have conceded first in eight of their last 10 outings, another fast start could be on the cards.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Willem II led for the first time since late August in Sunday’s clash with Twente, but still suffered a 2-1 defeat at De Grolsch Veste, where Ramiz Zerrouki and Marko Pjaca scored to turn the match around.

Still without a win after 13 matches, Jurgen Streppel’s men have been unable to banish the memories of John Stegeman’s 15-month reign, which ended after the team collected just two points from the first 27 available on their top-flight return.

Tipped as one of the early relegation candidates, De Superkruiken already face a significant task in their bid for survival as they sit bottom of the Eredivisie table, already a whopping nine points adrift of safety.

Willem II are one of five teams still awaiting a first clean sheet of the campaign and, having conceded 25 goals in seven matches away from home this season, their defensive frailties represent their biggest Achilles’ heel so far.

Friday’s visitors have lost each of their last four league trips to Groningen without scoring. Given they are averaging fewer than a goal per game - 12 goals in 13 outings - this season, another league blank at the Euroborg is a distinct possibility.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

Groningen form (all competitions):

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Willem II form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Twenty-one-year-old Malcolm Jeng has been sidelined with a leg injury since September 2025 and remains unavailable for Groningen.

Travis Hernes is the home side’s other confirmed absentee, but they will welcome back Etienne Vaessen and Hans Hateboer from suspension.

Thom van Bergen and Brynjolfur Willumsson have combined for 18 of Groningen’s 30 goals this season, and both will be looking to deliver once again.

The absences of Justin Hoogma (knee) and Amine Lachkar (groin) have weakened Willem II’s defence, while Nathan Tjoe-A-On’s red card against Twente further compounds their problems.

Thomas Didillon’s continued absence means that Maxime Delanghe will once again feature between the sticks for the fifth game running.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Hateboer, Blokzijl, Csinger, Prins; De Jonge, Clement; Schreuders, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Stam, Dekker, Lemmens, Ter Avest; Boogaard, Twigt; Van Crooy, Van Aalst, Vilhena; Haen

We say: Groningen 3-1 Willem II

Willem II have struggled since returning to the Eredivisie, and Groningen will be eager to claim all three points against their out-of-form visitors.

A home win looks the most likely outcome, particularly given the excellent form of Van Bergen and Willumsson.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.