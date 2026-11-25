Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday.
The Red Devils are currently 19th in the Premier League table, picking up eight points from their opening 11 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brentford, who are sixth in the division on 17 points.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: November 28 (vs. Brentford)
Rashford has missed the team's last seven matches due to a hip issue, and he remains a major doubt for the fixture against Brentford.
Carlos Baleba
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Baleba remains on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Roma, and it is unclear when the midfielder will return.
Benjamin Sesko
Status: Out
Type of injury: Shin
Possible return date: Unknown
Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker is likely to be missing until January.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no suspension issues for their clash against Brentford, with Leny Yoro available after his red card against Liverpool last weekend was overturned.