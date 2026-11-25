Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently 19th in the Premier League table, picking up eight points from their opening 11 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brentford, who are sixth in the division on 17 points.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: November 28 (vs. Brentford)

Rashford has missed the team's last seven matches due to a hip issue, and he remains a major doubt for the fixture against Brentford.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Baleba remains on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Roma, and it is unclear when the midfielder will return.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker is likely to be missing until January.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues for their clash against Brentford, with Leny Yoro available after his red card against Liverpool last weekend was overturned.