Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have confirmed their starting teams for Wednesday's Champions League contest in Portugal.

Joshua Zirkzee has come in for his first start of the season for Man United, with the Netherlands international leading the line for the Red Devils.

The returning Luke Shaw, meanwhile, is on the bench for the visitors.

Amad Diallo has also been introduced back into the side, with the suspended Matheus Cunha dropping out of the attack; Patrick Dorgu is also back on the bench for Man United.

Man United remain without the services of Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford and Carlos Baleba through injury.

As for Sporting, there is once again a spot through the middle for Luis Suarez, who has 13 goals in 15 appearances for the club during the current season.

Geny Catamo is another important attacking player for Sporting, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Sporting Lisbon: Kaique; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Andersen, Altimira, Doumbia; Guilherme, Suarez, Catamo

Subs: Silva, Callai, Ioannidis, Simoes, Vagiannidis, Zalazar, Irankunda, Lima, Derry, Ba, Goncalves, Felicissimo

Man United: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee

Subs: Darlow, Heaton, Amass, Dalot, De Ligt, Dorgu, Heaven, Shaw, Santos, Mount, Lacey