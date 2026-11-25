Caykur Rizespor will look to extend their recent improvement when they welcome Kasimpasa to the Caykur Didi Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are 10th in the Turkish Super Lig table with 17 points from 12 matches, while the Apaches sit fifth on 23 points, with the visitors arriving in Rize in a stronger position after an impressive run of results.

Match preview

Rizespor head into Friday's fixture with renewed confidence after collecting back-to-back victories against Erzurumspor and Amedspor, having endured a difficult spell during October.

Their latest success was a 2-0 away win over Amed SK, with Ali Sowe scoring both goals to take his league tally to six, as the Black Sea Sparrowhawk became the first side to claim a league victory at Diyarbakir Stadium this season.

That result followed a 2-1 home victory over Erzurumspor, while they had previously played out a goalless draw away to Kocaelispor.

However, the Black Sea side's recent recovery should be considered alongside the problems they experienced earlier in the campaign, having suffered defeats against Corum, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor before beginning their current three-game unbeaten run.

They will look to build on that form against a side they beat 3-0 in their last meeting, while they can also take encouragement from recording their first home victory of the season after losing their opening four league games at Caykur Didi Stadium.

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Kasimpasa, meanwhile, have put together an impressive sequence of results and arrive in Rize having won four of their last five league matches, with their only dropped points during that period coming in a 2-2 draw against Besiktas.

The visitors followed that draw with a 2-0 victory away to Gaziantep before recording a 2-1 win over Alanyaspor in their most recent league outing, with Adrian Benedyczak scoring twice, including a late penalty to secure all three points.

The Apaches are now unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, winning five of those games, including a 3-1 victory over Corluspor in the Turkish Cup.

The visitors will head into this fixture with added confidence from their recent record at this ground, having avoided defeat in their last three away games against Rizespor, drawing once and winning the previous two.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Rizespor are expected to be without Khusniddin Alikulov, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Can Bozdogan, while Valentin Mihaila is a doubt with a calf problem.

Sowe has scored four goals in his last two league appearances and will be looking to make the difference again as he leads the line.

Kasimpasa have several potential absentees of their own, with Kamil Corekci, Godfried Frimpong and Mortadha Ben Ouanes among the players carrying injury concerns.

Ayberk Karapo is suspended, while the availability of Fousseni Diabate and Kevin Mouanga is also uncertain.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Pala, Mocsi, Bakayoko, Ariss; Antalyali; Mebude, Olawoyin, Laci, Kutucu; Sowe

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Ilie, Jessen; Baldursson, Demirbay; Rak-Sakyi, Hajradinovic, Kol; Benedyczak

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Kasimpasa

Rizespor should be competitive after their recent improvement, but Kasimpasa's stronger overall record and consistency on their travels make them the more convincing side heading into Friday's encounter.

The visitors could edge a closely contested contest, with both teams finding the net.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.