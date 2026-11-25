Alanyaspor will be looking to halt their alarming slide down the Turkish Super Lig standings when they welcome Konyaspor to GAIN Park on Friday evening.

The hosts sit 14th in the table with 12 points from 12 matches, while the visitors occupy 15th place with eight points and will be hoping to close the gap after suffering three consecutive league defeats.

Match preview

Alanyaspor have endured a difficult period in recent weeks, losing five consecutive league matches and leaving themselves increasingly vulnerable to being dragged into the relegation battle.

The Thunders began that sequence with a 3-0 defeat away to Fenerbahce before suffering a 2-1 home loss against Kocaelispor six days later, and their struggles continued when they travelled to face Genclerbirligi, suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat, which was followed by a 2-0 home loss to Trabzonspor.

Those results led to Joao Pereira leaving by mutual agreement, with Ugur Ucar subsequently appointed, but the new manager was unable to bring about an immediate improvement as Alanyaspor were beaten 2-1 at Kasimpasa in his first game in charge.

They have now lost five Super Lig matches in a row and are without a win in their last six, drawing one, leaving Ucar with plenty to address as his side attempt to rediscover the form that helped them collect points earlier in the campaign.

Their recent performances have also been particularly disappointing defensively, having conceded 12 goals across their last five league matches, making them the worst-performing side in the division over that period.

The 4-1 victory over 12 Bingolspor in the Turkish Cup is the only positive result the Thunders have recorded during that spell, and just their second home win across all competitions, having won only their opening home league game, drawn two and lost two, leaving them without a league victory on home soil in their last four attempts.

However, Alanyaspor have enjoyed the better of recent meetings between the sides, remaining unbeaten in their last six competitive encounters with Konyaspor while winning each of the last five.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor, meanwhile, have also struggled to maintain consistency this season and are four points behind the hosts, having collected just two wins, two draws and eight defeats from their opening 12 league matches.

Ilhan Palut's side have also lost their last three league games, suffering a heavy 4-0 home defeat against Galatasaray before losing 1-0 away to Samsunspor and then 4-2 against Besiktas in their latest outing.

Aside from their poor record in this fixture, the Anatolian Eagles have another concern heading into Friday's encounter, having collected just one point from five away matches this season.

In fact, Konyaspor have failed to score in their last four away matches, losing three of those games by a 1-0 scoreline, with a goalless draw against Kasimpasa coming between those defeats.

The Anatolian side have also failed to win on their last three visits to Alanyaspor, losing the previous two by 2-1 scorelines after drawing 2-2 on their earlier trip.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

L

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Alanyaspor will be without Fidan Aliti, who is suspended for Friday's encounter, leaving Ucar with a defensive selection concern ahead of the match.

Fatih Aksoy and Paolo Fernandes are also carrying fitness concerns, with both players reported as injury doubts, although their availability could be assessed closer to kick-off.

Ruan and Hwang Ui-jo are expected to feature in attack, while Ianis Hagi and Gaïus Makouta could provide creativity from midfield as Alanyaspor look to improve their scoring record.

Konyaspor will be without Adil Demirbag, who is recovering from an injury and is expected to remain sidelined, while Chidozie Awaziem is also a doubt.

Palut could therefore retain much of the side that started against Besiktas, with Enis Destan and Jackson Muleka expected to provide the attacking threat, while Deniz Turuc and Jean-Luc Dompe could play important roles in supporting the forwards.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Hadergjonaj, Lima, Ozyurt, Ozdemir; Makouta, Maestro; Kaya, Hagi, Ruan; Hwang Ui-jo

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Oguz, Yazgili, Bosluk, Masuaku; Turuc, Toth, Ibrahimoglu, Dompe; Destan, Muleka

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Konyaspor

Alanyaspor are struggling to produce consistent performances at both ends of the pitch, but their home advantage could prove important against a Konyaspor side that has also experienced a difficult run of results.

However, the home side’s defensive problems should give the away side’s opportunities to find the net, and with both teams desperate to avoid another defeat, we expect a closely contested encounter to finish level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.