Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala's representatives have issued a joint statement following talks aimed at easing tensions over the midfielder's health and contract, just days after the club was accused of putting public pressure on the Germany international.

The 23-year-old's future has become a sensitive subject at the Allianz Arena, with senior Bayern figures openly questioning whether he can regain his previous level following a difficult period of medical problems.

Those remarks prompted criticism from global players' union FIFPRO, which accused the German champions of pursuing a "coordinated strategy" to pressure Musiala and his representatives ahead of possible contract discussions.

However, Bayern have now taken a significant step towards addressing the controversy. Following a meeting on Tuesday, November 24, the club and Musiala's agency, 11WINS, published a statement emphasising their shared commitment to the player's recovery and clarifying an important detail about his medical history.

The announcement comes less than a week after Musiala returned to action during Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne, having missed almost two months through injury.

Bayern and Musiala's representatives clarify crucial medical timeline

In a statement published on their official website on Wednesday, Bayern confirmed that discussions with Musiala's management had taken place the previous day.

"A constructive meeting took place between FC Bayern Munich and the management of Jamal Musiala yesterday (Tuesday)," the club announced.

"For both sides, the player's health comes above everything else. Musiala is being given full support on his road back."

The statement also addressed speculation surrounding the timing of the midfielder's neurological symptoms, which became public earlier this year.

Bayern and 11WINS confirmed that Musiala underwent his first examination for absence-like symptoms on April 22, 2025, immediately after they initially appeared.

Crucially, that examination took place more than two months after the Germany international signed his contract extension until June 2030 on February 14, 2025.

The clarification establishes that the medical concerns arose after the agreement was completed, addressing speculation about whether the condition had been known when the lucrative deal was negotiated.

Bayern added that the examination had been conducted in consultation with the club and its medical department.

The statement concluded by confirming that the two parties had agreed to maintain contact and continue discussions "in a spirit of partnership and trust".

According to Sky Germany, Musiala's representatives Christian Schmid and Tobias Altschaffl attended Tuesday's meeting with Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, president Herbert Hainer and sporting director Max Eberl.

Notably, honorary president Uli Hoeness and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, whose earlier comments contributed to the controversy, were not present.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Musiala contract questions remain despite Bayern's constructive talks

The joint statement represents a change in tone following several weeks of increasingly public discussion about Musiala's situation.

Hoeness, Dreesen and Rummenigge had all raised questions about the potential consequences if the attacking midfielder failed to recover his previous form.

Rummenigge was particularly outspoken after Friday's draw with Cologne, suggesting that Bayern might eventually have to reconsider the financial terms of Musiala's contract if his performances did not justify the sums involved.

Those comments attracted criticism from FIFPRO, which argued that the club's senior figures were placing unnecessary pressure on a player dealing with significant health concerns.

The union called for contractual matters to be handled privately and emphasised the importance of respecting agreements already signed by both parties.

Further questions emerged following a report by Suddeutsche Zeitung about a meeting between Hoeness and Musiala's agent during the summer.

According to the German newspaper, Hoeness believed there had been a verbal understanding that the midfielder's contract could be revisited if his condition prevented him from returning to his former level.

Musiala's representatives reportedly interpreted that discussion differently, understanding only that the parties could hold further talks if the player's situation failed to improve.

Tuesday's meeting did not produce any announced agreement to alter the contract.

Indeed, Eberl told Sky Germany that salary matters had not been discussed, with the immediate focus instead placed on supporting Musiala's return.

The sporting director also expressed confidence that the midfielder could regain his best form, stressing the need to give him time without additional pressure.

Musiala's contract remains valid until 2030, and neither Bayern nor his representatives have announced any changes to its terms.

The joint statement therefore provides an important clarification about the circumstances surrounding the original agreement, while leaving the longer-term contractual questions unresolved.