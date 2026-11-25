Alexander Isak has now registered in his last six away appearances for Liverpool, with the Sweden international on the scoresheet in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

The 27-year-old made the breakthrough in the 13th minute of the European fixture, with Liverpool leading 1-0 at the interval.

In the Premier League era, the only player to score in six or more successive away outings for Liverpool is Mohamed Salah, who managed seven between August and October 2021.

Isak is now on nine goals in 16 appearances for Andoni Iraola's side this season, including two in four outings in the Champions League.

Alexander Isak finds the back of the net to give Liverpool the lead against Club Brugge! ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/vZbiHKkpiy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Isak continues strong form with goal vs. Club Brugge

The striker has also netted seven times in 10 Premier League appearances, with his Liverpool career well and truly underway after a tough 2025-26.

Isak only netted four times in 22 appearances for the Merseyside giants last season, struggling with injury problems, but he has been in impressive form this term.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League last time out and are on their way to recording a third straight victory in all competitions.

The Reds will follow their European game against Club Brugge with the Merseyside derby, heading to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Iraola's side will then host Sunderland on December 2, three days before a trip to Chelsea.

Liverpool's next Champions League game is at home to Porto on December 9.