Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been tipped to become England's greatest ever player by former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara, who believes the 23-year-old is already a better footballer than Harry Kane.

Bellingham produced another outstanding Champions League performance on Tuesday, scoring a spectacular goal and providing an assist in Real Madrid's 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu.

The England international improvised a remarkable volley with the outside of his boot after the ball bounced back towards him on the edge of the penalty area, later describing the strike as the best goal of his career.

His performance prompted an enthusiastic reaction from O'Hara, whose admiration for Bellingham is accompanied by a growing frustration that English football supporters have never had the opportunity to watch him regularly in the Premier League.

Bellingham already a better player than Harry Kane, claims O'Hara

Speaking on talkSPORT's The Sports Bar, O'Hara made a bold prediction about Bellingham's international career.

"He's going to be England's greatest ever player. Ever. He's better than Harry Kane, a better player than Kane," the former Tottenham midfielder said.

Coming from a former Spurs player, the comparison carries weight given Kane's achievements for both club and country. England's all-time leading goalscorer has established himself as one of the finest centre-forwards of his generation, although Bellingham's influence on matches comes from a different position.

The Real Madrid midfielder has registered seven goals and five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, with only Kylian Mbappe directly contributing to more goals for Los Blancos in La Liga.

His ability to influence proceedings from midfield while regularly producing decisive contributions in the final third makes him a valuable player for England. By the time Euro 2028 comes around, Bellingham should be approaching the peak years of his career, with considerable experience of European football already behind him.

O'Hara also described it as a "travesty" that Premier League supporters do not get to watch the midfielder in domestic action every week. However, fellow pundit Jason Cundy suggested that Bellingham's decision to develop his career outside England may have contributed to his success.

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Real Madrid contract plans could prolong Premier League frustration

Unlike many of England's leading internationals, Bellingham has built his reputation almost entirely outside his homeland. He left Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 at the age of 17 before joining Real Madrid three years later.

His time in Germany allowed him to establish himself as a regular at Champions League level while still a teenager. At Madrid, he won both La Liga and the Champions League in his debut campaign, scoring 23 goals across all competitions.

The prospect of Bellingham eventually playing in the Premier League appears increasingly distant, with Real Madrid reportedly in advanced negotiations over a new long-term contract.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants intend to announce an agreement before the end of the calendar year, with Bellingham expected to receive a significant increase on his current annual salary of approximately £12.6m.

His existing deal already runs until June 2029, meaning Real Madrid are under little immediate pressure to negotiate. Their willingness to offer improved terms more than two and a half years before its expiry reflects the importance they attach to retaining the midfielder.

For England, there is little sporting reason to regret Bellingham's absence from the Premier League. He is developing at one of Europe's most demanding clubs and gaining experience in the latter stages of major competitions. The disappointment expressed by O'Hara is understandable from a spectator's perspective, but the Three Lions may benefit from the unconventional route their midfielder has taken.