Jude Bellingham makes "best-ever" claim after Harry Kane's record-equalling England appearance

Jude Bellingham has claimed that Harry Kane is the "best-ever" England in history after the Bayern Munich striker equalled his country's appearance record on Tuesday.

Kane earned his 125th cap in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, moving him level with Peter Shilton in top spot of England's all-time appearance list.

Kane marked the special occasion with a brace, taking his tally to six goals in the 2026-27 Nations League group stage.

England's all-time leading scorer has now scored 91 goals for his country, and it is only a matter of time before he becomes the first Englishman to reach a century of international goals.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Bellingham hails "best-ever" Kane

Speaking after the game, Bellingham expressed his view that Kane is the greatest player to ever represent the Three Lions.

"There's not much more you can say that hasn't already been said," Bellingham told ITV Sport.

"I can only talk from my perspective; first and foremost, he is an unbelievable human being, as a captain and a man.

"He looks after every single person. He's the one to always take responsibility when something needs doing off the pitch.

"Then on the pitch, we're running out of superlatives. He is the best England player that has ever worn the shirt and it is an honour to play with him.

"He is playing at a level which is pretty unmatched when you look across the world.

"He is scoring goals for fun. He is still dropping in deep and delivering those passes in behind and wide and contributing in so many areas of the pitch and getting back as well with tackles. And he is only getting better."

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Is Kane England's greatest-ever player?

The likes of Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne have long been touted as two of the best players that England have produced.

But Kane has certainly moved above them with his goals and longevity, plus his key contributions in major tournaments.

The only question mark is whether Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore have the edge due to the fact they achieved World Cup glory with England in 1966.

But it would be harsh to purely define Kane's international career by whether he is able to win a major tournament with England.

That said, a European Championship or World Cup trophy would remove any doubt about Kane's status as the best player to represent England.