England 3-0 Czech Republic: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Harry Kane caps special night with a brace in UEFA Nations League clash

Harry Kane scored twice and set up the other as England recorded a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic in Tuesday night's UEFA Nations League fixture.

Vladimir Coufal turned a cross from Kane into the back of his own net to send Thomas Tuchel's side on their way, before the Three Lions captain went on to score twice himself to move onto 91 goals in 125 caps.

The result has left England in second spot in Group 3 of League A, three points behind the leaders Spain and six ahead of third-placed Croatia with two games left to be played.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

???????? Harry Kane during this international break with England. ⚽️ vs Spain ⚽️ vs Czechia ⚽️⚽️? vs Croatia ⚽️⚽️ vs Czechia Unstoppable. ? https://t.co/yc8ZsFihvQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026

Harry Kane. That's the verdict.

On a night when the Three Lions captain drew level with Peter Shilton at the top of the appearance list for England on 125, Kane came up with two more goals to make it 91 strikes for his country, and few would bet against him breaking the 100-goal mark.

In truth, this was not a difficult match for England; Czech Republic were poor and offered very little - they simply had no response to the quality on show from the team in white.

England were beaten by Spain in their 2026-27 Nations League opener but have since been impressive, and all in all, this has been a strong camp for Tuchel's side, who have scored 14 times and conceded three in their four matches.

The Three Lions are incredibly close to being confirmed as quarter-finalists in the Nations League, with games to come against Croatia and Spain next month.

ENGLAND VS. CZECH REPUBLIC HIGHLIGHTS

Vladimir Coufal own goal vs. Czech Republic (27th min, England 1-0 Czech Republic)

England lead! ???????⚽️ A great ball from Kane and a great finish from Coufal - unfortunately for the defender, it's in the wrong net...? https://t.co/h54xQnunZM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 6, 2026

England make the breakthrough in the 27th minute of the match, as Coufal turns a cross from Kane into the back of his own net from close range.

Harry Kane goal vs. Czech Republic (40th min, England 2-0 Czech Republic)

ONE-TOUCH BRILLIANCE! ✨ Anderson, Rogers and Kane combine beautifully to double England's lead ??????? Cap No. 125, goal No. 90 for the skipper ? https://t.co/otMcxlXyps — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 6, 2026

Who else?

England have their second of the match in the 40th minute, and it is Kane on the scoresheet, as the Three Lions captain sweeps a cross from Morgan Rogers into the back of the net.

Harry Kane goal vs. Czech Republic (57th min, England 3-0 Czech Republic)

Hall ➡️ Kane! The Newcastle fullback swings in the corner and it's the England captain who rises highest to head home ? https://t.co/5EhAcNZUqm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 6, 2026

Kane has his second of the match, with the Bayern Munich striker's header finding the back of the net despite the best efforts of the Czech Republic goalkeeper.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

33 - Harry Kane is the oldest player in England's history to score a brace in consecutive appearances. Relentless. https://t.co/qCDrhXHAWZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2026

Kane played a major role in England taking the lead, with his cross turned into the back of the Czech net by Coufal, and the Three Lions captain then went on to score twice himself.

The Bayern star has had plenty of excellent nights for England, and this was another.

ENGLAND VS. CZECH REPUBLIC MATCH STATS

Possession: England 65%-35% Czech Republic

Shots: England 17-5 Czech Republic

Shots on target: England 3-0 Czech Republic

Corners: England 6-2 Czech Republic

Fouls: England 10-17 Czech Republic

BEST STATS

125 - Harry Kane tonight wins his 125th cap for England, equalling the men's record set by goalkeeper Peter Shilton between 1970 and 1990. Historic. https://t.co/Ik8sCkAbYn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2026

36 - Jude Bellingham tonight makes his 36th England appearance while playing for Real Madrid, the joint most along with David Beckham. Royalty. https://t.co/SxVCNpNiV3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2026

12 - Players to score 12 goals in a single year for England: 1908 - George Hilsdon (12) 1927 - Dixie Dean (12) 2019 - Harry Kane (12) 2021 - Harry Kane (16) 2026 - Harry Kane (12) Kane. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will continue their Nations League challenge against Croatia at Wembley on November 12, before concluding their group campaign away to Spain three days later.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, will take on Spain at home in their next game on November 12, before heading to Croatia three days later.