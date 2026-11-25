Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has confirmed Junior Kroupi has been reinstated to the Europa League squad ahead of Thursday’s clash against Celta Vigo.

The France international was initially named in the Europa League squad despite undergoing foot surgery in the summer.

However, Kroupi’s absence allowed Bournemouth to use UEFA’s temporary injury replacement rule to include Ben Gannon-Doak for the first four games in the league phase.

Kroupi returned to action last month, but as a result of Gannon-Doak’s inclusion in the Europa League squad, he was unable to feature in the 3-1 win over Sparta Prague at the start of the month.

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Rose confirms Kroupi availability in injury update

Rose has now confirmed Kroupi has been brought back into the Europa League squad, meaning Gannon-Doak will drop out for the final four league phase matches unless there are any further injury replacement opportunities.

Alex Scott is also available to make his first Europa League appearance since matchday one after returning from a thigh injury with a substitute appearance in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

"Everyone is ready,” Rose said. "We have no new injuries ahead of tomorrow's game.

“We are glad to have Alex and Junior back and available."

When asked whether the pair will start in Vigo, Rose said: "It could be possible, but also maybe not. We will see"

In regard to absentees, the Cherries are without the injured trio of Julian Araujo, Juanlu Sanchez and Alex Toth.

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Bournemouth aiming for 10th consecutive victory

Bournemouth are currently enjoying the longest winning run in the club's history after recording a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions at the weekend.

They also boast a perfect record in their maiden European campaign, having won their four league phase matches by a combined 11-2 scoreline.

As a result, they head into matchday five in second spot in the Europa League league phase and five points clear of the teams sitting just outside the top eight.