Anthony Gordon created Champions League history in Barcelona's 4-1 success over Sabah in the league stage of the competition on Wednesday night.

The England international scored twice in Azerbaijan to play a leading role in Hansi Flick's side securing an impressive win in the European Cup.

Gordon has now scored six Champions League goals in Azerbaijan, which is the most any English player has netted in away games in one country in the tournament.

Four of the attacker's goals in Azerbaijan came against Qarabag during his time with Newcastle United, before scoring twice more against Sabah.

6 - Anthony Gordon's six UEFA Champions League goals in Azerbaijan are the most any English player has scored in away games in one country in the competition. Tourist. https://t.co/7OfdYkdzch — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2026

Gordon creates Champions League history in 4-1 Barcelona win

The 25-year-old is now on five goals and five assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival at the club from Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Gordon's overall record in the Champions League is 13 goals and two assists in 23 appearances in the tournament.

Barcelona have now picked up 12 points from their five matches in the league stage of the Champions League, which has left them in fourth spot in the overall table.

Flick's team were missing Lamine Yamal on Wednesday due to a slight ankle injury; in his absence, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

When will Gordon and Barcelona next be in action?

Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit will then welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou in their first match of December, before facing Celta Vigo in their third league game in quick succession.

Barcelona's next Champions League game is at home to Manchester City on December 8.