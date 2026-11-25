Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has offered a revealing assessment of his defensive hierarchy after substituting Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at half-time during Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Los Blancos were trailing 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu when Mourinho made three changes at the interval, withdrawing both experienced centre-backs alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen entered in defence, while Jude Bellingham replaced the French midfielder.

The decision preceded a remarkable turnaround. Madrid scored five unanswered goals in the second half, with Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior contributing to a victory that maintained their perfect Champions League record after five matches.

Although Mourinho insisted that the improvement was primarily down to a collective change in mentality, his explanation for replacing Militao and Rudiger offered an insight into why Konate and Huijsen have established themselves as his preferred central-defensive partnership.

The Portuguese coach acknowledged that the two younger defenders currently benefit from greater match sharpness, while identifying specific qualities that make them particularly valuable to his system.

Mourinho explains why Konate and Huijsen replaced Madrid veterans

Speaking to Movistar after the match, Mourinho explained that his decision had been influenced by several factors, including the yellow cards shown to Rudiger and Tchouameni during the opening period.

"A bit of everything," he said when asked whether the substitutions were motivated by fitness, disciplinary concerns or a desire to change the game.

"We had two players on yellow cards in a game against some very quick players, which was a risk."

However, Mourinho's subsequent assessment was arguably more significant for the two defenders who had been withdrawn.

"Obviously, the two centre-backs who have been playing more regularly are in a better rhythm," he continued.

"Dean is our best player at bringing the ball out from the back, Konate is playing pretty well... and I thought those changes could help us."

Those comments underline the advantages currently enjoyed by Huijsen and Konate, who have become Mourinho's regular pairing since the beginning of the campaign.

Huijsen's ability to progress possession from defence is particularly important in a Madrid side expected to dominate the ball, while Konate provides the physical presence and defensive intensity required when the team presses high.

Both qualities were evident in the second half against PSV, when Madrid pushed their defensive line forward and prevented the Dutch visitors from progressing comfortably through midfield.

Mourinho nevertheless resisted the suggestion that his defensive substitutions alone had transformed the contest.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager also credited Bellingham's introduction and a collective improvement in pressing, explaining that his players had struggled to win individual battles before the interval.

"The second half was a question of mentality," Mourinho said. "We made changes, yes, and Jude is a different kind of player who gives us what we lacked in the first half, but collectively we were better in the second half."

His explanation makes it difficult to interpret the removal of Militao and Rudiger as an outright rejection of either player. Yet publicly highlighting the superior rhythm and individual qualities of their competitors offers a clear indication of the current pecking order.

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Militao and Rudiger face different challenges over Real Madrid futures

The situation is particularly delicate for Rudiger, whose contract expires in June 2027.

The 33-year-old German has found regular opportunities difficult to secure under Mourinho, and reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid are increasingly unlikely to offer him another extension.

His experience remains an asset, particularly across a demanding season involving several competitions, but his reduced role raises questions about whether he will remain at the Bernabeu beyond next summer.

Militao faces a different challenge.

The Brazil international remains under contract until June 2028, although his recent career has been disrupted by two serious anterior cruciate ligament injuries and further muscular problems.

He has played only five minutes in La Liga this season, with his Champions League appearances providing most of his opportunities to regain competitive sharpness.

Tuesday's meeting with PSV represented another chance to demonstrate his readiness for a more prominent role. Instead, his involvement ended after 45 minutes as Mourinho turned to the partnership that has largely carried Madrid's defence this season.

The Brazilian's limited playing time makes the manager's comments about rhythm particularly relevant. Regaining his previous level requires regular appearances, but those opportunities are difficult to obtain while Konate and Huijsen continue to perform.

Huijsen's emergence has already complicated Militao's attempts to recover a starting place, with the Spain international establishing himself as a central figure in Mourinho's defensive plans.

Konate, meanwhile, has made a strong impression following his arrival from Liverpool, offering the combination of athleticism and defensive aggression that the Portuguese coach values.

The two established internationals therefore face different uncertainties. Rudiger must consider his future as his contract approaches its conclusion, while Militao has more time remaining on his deal but needs to demonstrate that he can compete consistently for a starting position.

Mourinho has not announced plans to sell either defender, and Tuesday's substitutions should not be regarded as confirmation of their departures.

However, the manager's unusually explicit assessment of his centre-backs has reinforced the challenge facing both players: Konate and Huijsen currently possess the match rhythm, tactical qualities and established partnership that make them difficult to displace.