Bruno Fernandes scored a bizarre long-range effort in Manchester United's Champions League contest with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions trailed at the interval of the European fixture, with Luis Suarez scoring from the penalty spot after a rash challenge from Senne Lammens.

Suarez had missed a first-half penalty following a tackle from Lisandro Martinez but was able to register at the second time of asking to send the Portuguese outfit ahead.

However, the match turned in the early stages of the second period, with Fernandes first scoring from the penalty spot to level it at 1-1 before netting a second two minutes later.

There did not appear to be much danger for Sporting when Fernandes sent an attempt towards the home side's goal, but it took an incredible bounce off the turf before flying past goalkeeper Kaique Pereira, who could not believe what had happened.

Can you believe that bounce!? ? Bruno Fernandes with amazing fortune to give Man Utd the lead ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/F3OR0fmGuk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Fernandes has scored twice in Man United clash with Sporting

Fernandes is returning to his former club, with the Portuguese famously turning out for Sporting between 2017 and 2020 ahead of a move to Man United, scoring 63 goals and registering 50 assists in 137 appearances for the club.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash, Fernandes refused to rule out a return to Sporting before the end of his career.

"I will never close the door to [returning to] Sporting. It will always be a club with a special place in my heart," the Man United captain said on Tuesday.

There is currently huge uncertainty surrounding his future at Man United, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Bruno ? Sporting CP ? Manchester United #UCL https://t.co/wOFQBMMQ1L — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2026

"For us to start winning games and then we can talk about contract," Fernandes told reporters when asked what would need to happen for him to sign a new deal.

"It’s not important now. It’s my future, I haven’t got much left in my contract, but we will have time to speak about that. The conversations stopped when we thought now was not the moment."

Man United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.