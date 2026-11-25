Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has bemoaned the decisions that went against his side in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

An incredible match saw three penalties awarded, while Man United had two goals controversially disallowed, one in each half of the European fixture.

Luis Suarez missed his first penalty of the night for Sporting before converting his second, while Bruno Fernandes also netted from the spot early in the second half.

A brace from Fernandes saw Man United turn the match around to lead 2-1, but a horror mistake from Red Devils goalkeeper Senne Lammens allowed Suarez to score his second of the game for 2-2.

Sporting CP vs Man Utd had EVERYTHING! ? ? Sporting miss a penalty ⚽ Three minutes later, they win another and convert it ❌ Man Utd have a goal disallowed for an apparent foul by Tielemans ? Bruno Fernandes scores twice in two minutes ? A Senne Lammens mistake leads to Sporting's equaliser ❌ Sporting score an own goal moments later, but it's ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper ? Youri Tielemans is shown a second yellow card — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Man United: Controversial calls deny Red Devils vital win

Man United thought that they had won it late on when Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira punched a corner into his own goal, but it was disallowed due to Patrick Dorgu's challenge on the 23-year-old.

The 20-time English champions also had a goal in the first half controversially chalked off, with Youri Tielemans penalised for what looked to be a fair challenge before Amad Diallo converted.

The result has left Man United, who had Tielemans sent off late on, in 19th spot in the Champions League table ahead of their final three games in the league stage against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

A second Man Utd goal is ruled out and Mauricio Pochettino can't believe it ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/JpdsHGl03g — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Pochettino "so proud" of Man United players for battling draw

"I was so proud of how my players handled such a tough game. Across the 90 minutes, the personality and character. It's difficult to find in one game where we were so punished," Pochettino told TNT Sports after the contest in Portugal.

"Only one week working together, but I feel so proud, I told them that. We have to concentrate and focus more, and recover better. With a performance like today, it's the best medicine for preparing for the next game.

"We need to believe more and more. We need to improve things, but that's what we need to show. In the second half we recovered the ball a lot in the opposition's half. That's the way we want to play."

Man United will be aiming to post their first win under Pochettino when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.