Brentford star Keane Lewis-Potter has committed his future to the Bees with a new long-term contract.

Just two days after Lewis-Potter netted a brace in a 4-0 win over Everton, the Bees have confirmed they have tied the 25-year-old down to a new contract until the summer of 2032, with the option of a further year.

While admitting his excitement at signing the deal, the 25-year-old has revealed he put pen to paper before his impressive performance against Everton on Monday.

“I'm buzzing,” Lewis-Potter told Brentford's media channels. “When it came about, I was just so excited to get it done, get it over the line.

“It's such a good club to be at: how it's run from the top, the players, the staff, everyone involved.”

“I think I signed the contract just before the game, actually,” “I made a joke with (Brentford's director of football) Phil [Giles] to be fair. I said, ‘Should have waited till after the game!’

“I'm obviously delighted with the win against Everton. We got back to winning ways, so it was good all round.”

Talented player. Culture carrier. More to come. Keane Lewis-Potter ? https://t.co/TSa97ipHeW — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 25, 2026

Andrews explains why Lewis-Potter has been handed new deal

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has revealed Lewis-Potter's positive influence on the club's culture is one of the key factors behind the decision to secure his long-term future.

“Keane is someone who is constantly growing," Andrews said. "He's become part of the fabric of the club over recent years, from a very young man coming from Hull to establishing himself in the group.

“Over the period I've been here, we've seen real progression in his game and his versatility in terms of where he plays it. His consistency has also been very good.

“We’ve lost some players that went on that initial journey, like Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo.

"The only four left from the promotion team are Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Vitaly Janelt.

“You've then got Kris Ajer who came in for the first year of the Premier League and Keane’s wrapped into that new breed of culture carriers - it's really, really important to keep that.

“I like working with him. He's such a talented player and I'm delighted he's going to be here until 2032.”

A message from Keano ? https://t.co/LIlteBW2MD — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 25, 2026

Lewis-Potter's importance to Brentford

Lewis-Potter's ability to play in a number of different positions has been invaluable to Brentford over the years.

The former Hull City man has proven he can play as a left-back, wing-back, winger, attacking midfielder and even as a centre-forward.

This season he has largely been used as an attacking left-back, chipping in with four and one assist in the Premier League this season.

Having started all of Brentford's 11 league games this term, Lewis-Potter should be on the teamsheet for Saturday's away clash with Manchester United, with the Bees hoping to end their nine-month wait for a top-flight away win.