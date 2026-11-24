Sunderland resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday night with a matchday five fixture against Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Stadium of Light.

While the Black Cats currently occupy 11th place in the 36-team League Phase standings, Jaga find themselves down in 27th place at the halfway stage.

Match preview

Sunderland’s first major European campaign in 53 years began with back-to-back victories over AZ Alkmaar (1-0) and Torreense (2-1), but they have since suffered setbacks against Lech Poznan and Dinamo Zagreb.

Regis Le Bris’s men were held to a 1-1 draw in Poland by Poznan on matchday three before, they were booed off by the Stadium of Light faithful following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat three weeks ago, seeing them slip out of the automatic last-16 qualification spots.

Since then, Sunderland supporters have had a lot more to be optimistic about, with four points collected and two clean sheets kept in Premier League matches against Chelsea and Aston Villa, beating the former at home 1-0 before drawing 0-0 away against the latter last weekend.

The Black Cats remain inside the Premier League relegation zone, but a renewed sense of resilience has given Le Bris’s side something to build on. Their defensive home form has been particularly pleasing, keeping four clean sheets in their last six home matches across all competitions.

With a tricky trip to Italian giants AC Milan looming on matchday six, Le Bris might view this encounter against Jagiellonia as a must-win opportunity if they wish to climb back into the top eight and ensure they avoid a playoff place.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Competing in the Europa League for the first time in their history this term, Jagiellonia have endured a difficult start to their League Phase campaign, losing three of their first four matches to leave them sitting one point outside of the knockout round playoff places.

The 2024-25 Conference League quarter-finalists responded to a 2-1 opening defeat to Olympiacos with a 3-1 home victory over Ararat-Armenia, but they have since been brought back down to earth by successive losses without scoring against Anderlecht (3-0) and Levski Sofia (1-0).

Thirty-four-year-old boss Adrian Siemieniec is now ready to fulfil one of his coaching “dreams” by taking his Jagiellonia side to a Premier League stadium, with Thursday’s fixture against Sunderland representing one of their toughest tests yet on the continent.

Seeking to avoid a third straight away loss in Europe will be even more challenging without any away supporters, as Jaga were handed a UEFA ban following crowd disturbances in their most recent loss to Levski Sofia.

On the domestic front, Siemieniec recently acknowledged that his team’s form has fallen far below expectations this term, with seven wins and seven defeats posted in 14 Ekstraklasa matches. A 3-1 defeat at KS Cracovia last weekend leaves them down in ninth place in the table, six points behind the top three.

Sunderland Europa League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League form:

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland will be without Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey, Daniel Ballard, Habib Diarra (all thigh) and Romaine Mundle (knee) due to injury, while Jocelin Ta Bi, Melker Ellborg, Alan Browne and Aji Alese are all ineligible for the Europa League.

Although Trai Hume is one booking away from a European ban, he could continue on the right flank, unless Le Bris decides to recall either Malick Fofana or Nilson Angulo.

Enzo Le Fee has scored a team-high four goals this season – all penalties – and could operate in an advanced midfield role in front of Noah Sadiki and Jules Ahoka, while defensive trio Kevin Danso, Omar Alderete and Dayann Methalie will all be pushing to return after watching on as substitutes against Aston Villa.

As for Jagiellonia Bialystok, Ousmane Sow picked up a knock last weekend and has emerged as a doubt, but Norbert Wojtuszek recovered from injury to feature as an second-half substitute last time out and may be in a position to start at right-back ahead of Rodrigo Conceicao.

Jesus Imaz and Nik Prelec have scored seven goals each this term, but they are yet to make the net ripple in the Europa League this term. Nevertheless, the pair are strong contenders to start in centre-midfield and up front respectively.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Meunier, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Sadiki, Ahoka; Hume, Le Fee, Fofana; Isidor

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Konstantopoulos, Vital, Montioa; Romanczuk, Klynge, Imaz; Agbonifo, Prelec, Szmyt

We say: Sunderland 1-0 Jagiellonia Bialystok

With Sunderland finding the net with just 4.8% of their shots in the League Phase thus far, and failing to score more than once in eight of nine outings at the Stadium of Light this season, their backline should continue to carry the heavy lifting due to persistent struggles in the final third.

Goals are unlikely to flow freely in another finely-balanced encounter on Wearside, but we are still backing Le Bris’s men to navigate their way to a slender victory on home soil.

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