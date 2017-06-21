Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Shola Ameobi signs new Notts County deal

Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi signs a new contract to keep him at Notts County heading into the 2017-18 season.

Rotherham United sign Ryan Williams after Barnsley release

Recently-relegated Rotherham United sign Ryan Williams on a two-year deal following his release from Barnsley.

Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'

Cardiff City reportedly agree a deal to sign Rotherham United striker Danny Ward for £1.6m plus add-ons.

Agent: 'Stevan Jovetic has offers from England'

The agent of Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic reveals that his client has received offers from England, Germany, France and Spain this summer.

Barcelona 'agree deal for Lucas Lima'

Barcelona reportedly agree a deal to sign Brazilian international midfielder Lucas Lima on a free transfer from Santos.

Burton Albion seal club-record Liam Boyce signing

Championship outfit Burton Albion wrap up a club-record deal for Ross County striker Liam Boyce, who was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer last season.

Everton to break transfer record in Moussa Dembele swoop?

Everton reportedly identify Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Preston North End sign Declan Rudd from Norwich City

Preston North End sign goalkeeper Declan Rudd from Norwich City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sam Baldock signs new three-year Brighton & Hove Albion contract

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Sam Baldock signs a new three-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Amex Stadium until 2020.

Report: Nemanja Matic keen on Manchester United move

Nemanja Matic is reportedly waiting for an offer from Manchester United before deciding whether to push through his Chelsea exit.

Huddersfield Town 'preparing offer for midfielder Brahim Konate'

Auxerre midfielder Brahim Konate has emerged as a rumoured target for Huddersfield Town, who will rival Belgian side Zulte Waregem for his signature.

Southampton's initial bid for defender Jan Bednarek rejected?

A report claims that Lech Poznan have rejected a £4.5m bid from Southampton for defender Jan Bednarek, who they reportedly value at £7.5m.

Lucas Moura: Leaving Paris Saint-Germain "a possibility"

Manchester United-linked winger Lucas Moura admits that leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer "could be a possibility" after losing his place in the side last season.

Agent: 'No truth to Loris Karius exit rumours'

Back-up keeper Loris Karius is "prepared to fight for the No.1 position" at Liverpool next season, according to agent Florian Goll.

Arsene Wenger offers backing to 'frustrated' striker Olivier Giroud

Arsene Wenger says that Olivier Giroud 'has the qualities that Arsenal need', amid speculation that the striker could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Juventus 'step up Emre Can pursuit'

Juventus reportedly step up their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can despite the German being in talks over a new long-term deal at Anfield.

Blackburn Rovers sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United

Blackburn Rovers complete a deal to sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Brighton & Hove Albion 'interested in Austria international Markus Suttner'

Newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing 30-year-old Austria international full-back Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt this summer.

Havard Nordtveit joins Hoffenheim from West Ham United

Hoffenheim complete the signing of West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal

Sevilla president Jose Castro confirms that the club are close to completing a deal for Manchester City attacker Nolito.

West Bromwich Albion reignite interest in Jay Rodriguez

West Bromwich Albion will reportedly renew their efforts to sign £12m-rated Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez this summer.

Florentino Perez: 'Real Madrid are watching Gianluigi Donnarumma'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirms that the club are keeping tabs on 18-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester United 'agree deal for Anderson Talisca'

Manchester United reportedly agree terms with Benfica forward Anderson Talisca over a summer move to Old Trafford.

Manchester City 'not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite speculation to the contrary.

Florentino Perez: 'Kylian Mbappe dreams of Real Madrid move'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that it is Kylian Mbappe's "dream" to play for Los Blancos amid speculation linking the club with the teenager.

Florentino Perez: 'Gareth Bale has given us many things'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hints that Gareth Bale will stay at the club this summer amid speculation linking him with Manchester United and PSG.

Swansea City 'considering move for Martin Skrtel'

Swansea City are reportedly considering a move for former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel, who currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Gerard Deulofeu's agent 'angry Barcelona's interest has been made public'

Gerard Deulofeu's agent is reportedly angry that Barcelona's interest in activating the player's buyback clause has been made public.

Sergio Aguero to stay at Manchester City until the end of his contract

Sergio Aguero insists that he wants to stay at Manchester City for the duration of his contract, which reportedly expires in 2020.

Newcastle United close to bringing in Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune?

Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing Vincent Aboubakar and Florian Lejeune for a combined £17.7m.

Dani Alves 'asks Juventus to cancel one-year option on contract'

Dani Alves reportedly tells Juventus to cancel his contract amid rumours that he wants to join Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah 'to jet to UK to complete medical ahead of £35m Liverpool move'

Mohamed Salah is reportedly scheduled to fly to the UK today ahead of a proposed £35m switch to Liverpool.

Torino determined to keep striker Andrea Belotti amid Manchester United interest

Torino president Urbano Cairo says that the club have not received any offers for striker Andrea Belotti.

Swansea City hopeful Paul Clement can convince John Terry to join

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins is hopeful that John Terry will join the club this summer.

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez describes Cristiano Ronaldo as "very strange"

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that the situation surrounding Cristian Ronaldo's future is "very strange".

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce signing of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce the signing of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh on a three-year contract.

Florentino Perez hints Real Madrid are not interested in signing David de Gea

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggests that the club will not make a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: 'No bid from Manchester United for Alvaro Morata'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that the club have not received any bids for Manchester United target Alvaro Morata.

Manchester United 'fear Cristiano Ronaldo is using them to get Real Madrid deal'

Manchester United reportedly fear that Cristiano Ronaldo is using the club to get a better deal out of Real Madrid.