Shola Ameobi signs new Notts County deal

Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi signs a new contract to keep him at Notts County heading into the 2017-18 season.

The 35-year-old joined the Magpies on a short-term deal in February and scored four goals in 17 appearances to help the club away from danger in League Two.

Ameobi has now put pen to paper on a new deal at Meadow Lane, where he will continue to play under former Newcastle United teammate Kevin Nolan, although the exact length of the agreement has not been disclosed.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far and I'm excited for what next season holds in store," Ameobi told the club's official website.

"I've been taken aback by the support of the fans, who have welcomed me into their club with open arms, and I'm determined to help make the 2017-18 campaign an enjoyable and successful one for them."

Manager Nolan added: "Not only did Shola make a huge impact on the pitch and in the dressing room, but he is also a big hit with our supporters. When a player of his quality and experience decides he wants to stay, it shows you are doing something right as a football club.

"It's great that the players have bought into what we want to try and do here. We now have the rest of the summer to look at ways we can develop and improve the squad."

Notts County finished 16th in League Two last season, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.