Report: Nemanja Matic keen on Manchester United move

Chelsea player Nemanja Matic is congratulated by his manager Jose Mourinho on December 22, 2014
© Getty Images
Nemanja Matic is reportedly waiting for an offer from Manchester United before deciding whether to push through his Chelsea exit.
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is hopeful of reuniting with former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to a report.

The Serbia international was first linked with a surprise switch to Old Trafford earlier this year, along with Tottenham Hotspur ace Eric Dier, to potentially bolster the Red Devils' midfield ranks.

Despite the trail seemingly going cold, it is claimed by The Sun that United are still interested in the 28-year-old and could tempt Premier League champions Chelsea with an offer.

Former Benfica schemer Matic is said to be open to linking up with Mourinho, who he spent two years working under during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho's relationship with the 28-year-old soured after bringing him off the bench during the 3-1 home loss to Southampton in October 2015, only to then withdraw him 28 minutes later as the pressure mounted in the Portuguese's final weeks at the club.

Matic has not been put off by this incident, however, and will reportedly consider a move between the top-flight rivals should an approach be made.

Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
You May Like
Your Comments
