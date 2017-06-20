Manchester United reportedly agree terms with Benfica forward Anderson Talisca over a summer move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Benfica this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months having scored 16 goals in 31 appearances during a loan spell at Besiktas last season, helping the Turkish outfit to the league title.

Turkish newspaper AMK now claims that Talisca has agreed terms with the Red Devils ahead of a permanent move away from Benfica.

However, the two clubs must also come to an agreement before the transfer can go through, which could prove more problematic due to Benfica's reluctance to lose the Brazil international on a permanent basis.

United are expected to have to pay at least £22m for the attacker, who joined Benfica from Brazilian club Bahia in 2014.

United have already brought in Victor Lindelof from Benfica this summer and are hopeful of now completing a double raid on the Portuguese club.