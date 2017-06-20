New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'agree deal for Anderson Talisca'

Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
© AFP
Manchester United reportedly agree terms with Benfica forward Anderson Talisca over a summer move to Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Benfica this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months having scored 16 goals in 31 appearances during a loan spell at Besiktas last season, helping the Turkish outfit to the league title.

Turkish newspaper AMK now claims that Talisca has agreed terms with the Red Devils ahead of a permanent move away from Benfica.

However, the two clubs must also come to an agreement before the transfer can go through, which could prove more problematic due to Benfica's reluctance to lose the Brazil international on a permanent basis.

United are expected to have to pay at least £22m for the attacker, who joined Benfica from Brazilian club Bahia in 2014.

United have already brought in Victor Lindelof from Benfica this summer and are hopeful of now completing a double raid on the Portuguese club.

Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Read Next:
Talisca: 'There is love with Mourinho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Anderson Talisca, Victor Lindelof, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Manchester United 'agree deal for Anderson Talisca'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Manchester United 'fear Cristiano Ronaldo is using them to get Real Madrid deal'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: 'No bid from Manchester United for Alvaro Morata'
Perez: 'Bale has given us many things'Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraudTorino determined to keep BelottiPerez: 'Ronaldo situation very strange'Perez hints Madrid do not want De Gea
Smalling eager to make mark in pre-seasonCalderon expects Ronaldo to stay at RealRooney 'begins pre-season training early'Agent: 'Ibra could return to Serie A'Jose Mourinho holds interest in Joe Hart?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Manchester United 'agree deal for Anderson Talisca'
 Sports Mole logo
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo pulls out of Spain Under-21s squad
 Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Anderson Talisca: 'There is love with Jose Mourinho'
Man United confirm Lindelof signingLindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'Larsson backs Lindelof to succeed at UnitedRangers sign Candeias from BenficaMan United reach Lindelof agreement
Rangers sign Benfica's Dalcio on loanMan United in advanced talks with Lindelof?Barca 'in advanced talks to sign Semedo'Lindelof plays down Man United talkBenfica: 'Ederson a Man City player'
> Benfica Homepage
More Besiktas News
Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Manchester United 'agree deal for Anderson Talisca'
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Dusko Tosic makes bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi claim
 Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Anderson Talisca: 'There is love with Jose Mourinho'
Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio returnLyon, Besiktas face bans from EuropeBesiktas to bid for Man United midfielder?Lyon president concerned about Besiktas tripLyon, Besiktas kickoff delayed after fighting
Report: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talksMourinho takes interest in Besiktas star?Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd draw
> Besiktas Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 