Brighton & Hove Albion striker Sam Baldock signs a new three-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Amex Stadium until 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that striker Sam Baldock has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The 28-year-old's previous contract was due to expire next season, but he has now put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2020.

Baldock will now be part of the Brighton squad for their first ever season in the Premier League after they won automatic promotion from the Championship last term.

"As soon as the club made noises that they wanted to extend my contract it was always in my head that this is where I want to be," he told the club's official website.



"Last season was probably the pinnacle of my career, and I hope now we can establish ourselves in the Premier League and continue to improve together."

Manager Chris Hughton added: "We are delighted that Sam has agreed a new deal with us. He has been a key member of the squad since he arrived at the club and this new contract is recognition of his contribution over the last couple of seasons.



"He's also a great professional and a good character in the dressing room, so we are pleased he will be with us for the next few seasons."

Baldock has scored 20 goals in 88 appearances since joining Brighton in 2014, including 12 last season.