New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Sevilla president Jose Castro confirms that the club are close to completing a deal for Manchester City attacker Nolito.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed that the club are close to completing a deal for Manchester City attacker Nolito.

Nolito has repeatedly outlined his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola, with the last of his nine Premier League starts coming on Boxing Day.

Sevilla have also publicly expressed an interest in the 30-year-old, and Castro revealed that the club are not in talks with any other forwards as they believe they will be able to sign Nolito.

"When talking about top players, you can never say things are completely done," he told Radio Sevilla.

"It's true that we have not spoken about any other options as we have made good progress in getting Nolito to play for us."

Nolito scored six goals in 30 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Sevilla pursuing Kurt Zouma
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nolito, Jose Castro, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Manchester City 'not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal
Aguero to fulfil Man City contractAlves 'asks Juventus to cancel contract'Joe Hart open to West Ham move?Man City to swoop for Aubameyang?Report: AC Milan want Samir Nasri
Jose Mourinho holds interest in Joe Hart?AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumoursSporting Lisbon 'want Roberts on loan'Bayern 'confident of winning Walker race'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sevilla News
Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Sevilla chief: 'Stevan Jovetic out of our price range'
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez attracting interest from Turkey?
Report: Sevilla pursuing Kurt ZoumaSevilla enter Lucas Perez raceN'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'Sevilla: 'Nolito, Navas talks ongoing'
Sevilla boss confirms Nolito interestSevilla confirm Berizzo as new bossSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man City
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 