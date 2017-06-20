Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal

Sevilla president Jose Castro confirms that the club are close to completing a deal for Manchester City attacker Nolito.

Nolito has repeatedly outlined his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola, with the last of his nine Premier League starts coming on Boxing Day.

Sevilla have also publicly expressed an interest in the 30-year-old, and Castro revealed that the club are not in talks with any other forwards as they believe they will be able to sign Nolito.

"When talking about top players, you can never say things are completely done," he told Radio Sevilla.

"It's true that we have not spoken about any other options as we have made good progress in getting Nolito to play for us."

Nolito scored six goals in 30 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.