A report claims that Lech Poznan have rejected a £4.5m bid from Southampton for defender Jan Bednarek, who they reportedly value at £7.5m.

Southampton have reportedly failed in their attempt to sign Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan but are ready to return with an improved offer.

The 21-year-old, identified by Saints chief Les Reed to bolster the club's defensive ranks, is said to have been made the subject of a £4.5m bid.

Poznan rejected the offer for the Poland Under-21s international but, according to The Sun, Southampton are not ready to walk away and could make a second offer of around £7.5m.

Bednarek is not the only defender to have been linked with a move to the South Coast in recent days, as the Saints - currently without a manager - also reportedly want Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur if his asking price is slashed.

Southampton finished eighth in the Premier League last season, though a disappointing end was enough to cost boss Claude Puel his job.