Southampton's initial bid for defender Jan Bednarek rejected?

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Lech Poznan have rejected a £4.5m bid from Southampton for defender Jan Bednarek, who they reportedly value at £7.5m.
Southampton have reportedly failed in their attempt to sign Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan but are ready to return with an improved offer.

The 21-year-old, identified by Saints chief Les Reed to bolster the club's defensive ranks, is said to have been made the subject of a £4.5m bid.

Poznan rejected the offer for the Poland Under-21s international but, according to The Sun, Southampton are not ready to walk away and could make a second offer of around £7.5m.

Bednarek is not the only defender to have been linked with a move to the South Coast in recent days, as the Saints - currently without a manager - also reportedly want Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur if his asking price is slashed.

Southampton finished eighth in the Premier League last season, though a disappointing end was enough to cost boss Claude Puel his job.

 Jay Rodriguez grabs his side's second during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
West Bromwich Albion reignite interest in Jay Rodriguez
 Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Southampton show interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer?
Southampton 'want Lech Pozan's Jan Bednarek'
 Maciej Gostomski in action for Lech Poznan on October 1, 2015
Rangers sign Polish keeper Maciej Gostomski
