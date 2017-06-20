Mohamed Salah is reportedly scheduled to fly to the UK today ahead of a proposed £35m switch to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old winger has been linked to the Merseyside outfit for some time, and it is believed that a deal is close to completion.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the fee and payment structure is yet to be agreed between Liverpool and Salah's current club Roma, but the cost is expected to be in the region of £35m.

It has been reported that the Egyptian international will fly into the UK from Cairo today and could undergo a medical on Wednesday if the two clubs reach an agreement before then.

Salah, who had a failed two-year spell at Chelsea before joining Roma permanently in 2016, scored 19 goals last season.