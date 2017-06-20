New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'agree deal for Lucas Lima'

Lucas Lima #20 of Santos a match between Atletico MG and Santos as part of Brasileirao Series A 2015 at Independencia Stadium on June 10, 2015
Barcelona reportedly agree a deal to sign Brazilian international midfielder Lucas Lima on a free transfer from Santos.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 20:33 UK

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Santos playmaker Lucas Lima in January.

The 26-year-old's current contract with the Brazilian outfit expires in December, and he will complete his move to the Camp Nou when the winter transfer window reopens.

Reports in Brazil claim that he has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish giants and will officially sign his contract on July 1.

The report goes on to claim that Lima was signed on the recommendation of Neymar, whose father is Lima's agent at Santos.

Lima has been at Santos since 2014 and has won 14 caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring two goals.

Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Neymar to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges
