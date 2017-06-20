Barcelona 'agree deal for Lucas Lima'

Barcelona reportedly agree a deal to sign Brazilian international midfielder Lucas Lima on a free transfer from Santos.

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Santos playmaker Lucas Lima in January.

The 26-year-old's current contract with the Brazilian outfit expires in December, and he will complete his move to the Camp Nou when the winter transfer window reopens.

Reports in Brazil claim that he has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish giants and will officially sign his contract on July 1.

The report goes on to claim that Lima was signed on the recommendation of Neymar, whose father is Lima's agent at Santos.

Lima has been at Santos since 2014 and has won 14 caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring two goals.