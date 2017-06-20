New Transfer Talk header

Havard Nordtveit joins Hoffenheim from West Ham United

Havard Nordtveit in action for West Ham United on August 15, 2016
Hoffenheim complete the signing of West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Hoffenheim have completed the signing of West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The Norway international, who will turn 27 tomorrow, joined the Hammers from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer but struggled to force his way into Slaven Bilic's starting lineup on a regular basis.

Nordtveit made just 11 Premier League starts during his one season in England and has now completed a move back to the Bundesliga on a long-term contract that will keep him at Hoffenheim until 2022.

"He is much more than just a strong addition to our squad on a sporting level. Havard is also a big personality off the pitch. Without his willingness to make a personal financial sacrifice, this transfer would never have been possible," Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen told the club's official website.

"Despite having already played at the highest level in the Bundesliga for a number of years, his development is by no means over. He is thoroughly convinced that working under Julian [Nagelsmann] will be able to help him further improve his game."

Nordtveit added: "I obviously know the Bundesliga very well from my years at Gladbach and I'm convinced I will be able to make the impact that TSG are hoping for. Hoffenheim's playing style and Alex and Julian's extensive efforts to bring me to the club were decisive factors in reaching a decision."

Nordtveit made just 21 appearances across all competitions for West Ham last season.

Hoffenheim's goalkeeper Koen Casteels of Belgium makes a save during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund on May 18, 2013
Casteels swaps Hoffenheim for Wolfsburg
