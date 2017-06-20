Dani Alves reportedly tells Juventus to cancel his contract amid rumours that he wants to join Manchester City.

Dani Alves's agent has reportedly asked Juventus to scrap the one-year option on his contract amid interest from Manchester City.

The Brazilian joined the Italian giants just last summer from Barcelona and had a successful season, helping the club win the Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Alves performed well on an individual level, scoring six goals and creating seven more, but it appears that he now wants to move on.

According to The Mirror, Alves's representative has met with Juventus to rescind his contract, which would allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

It is believed that the right-back wants to join Man City to reunite with manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Alves across a four-year spell at Barcelona.

Chelsea have also been touted as a potential destination.