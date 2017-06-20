New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dani Alves 'asks Juventus to cancel one-year option on contract'

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Dani Alves reportedly tells Juventus to cancel his contract amid rumours that he wants to join Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Dani Alves's agent has reportedly asked Juventus to scrap the one-year option on his contract amid interest from Manchester City.

The Brazilian joined the Italian giants just last summer from Barcelona and had a successful season, helping the club win the Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Alves performed well on an individual level, scoring six goals and creating seven more, but it appears that he now wants to move on.

According to The Mirror, Alves's representative has met with Juventus to rescind his contract, which would allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

It is believed that the right-back wants to join Man City to reunite with manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Alves across a four-year spell at Barcelona.

Chelsea have also been touted as a potential destination.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Juve star Alves considering Man City switch?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Alves, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Dani Alves 'asks Juventus to cancel one-year option on contract'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 Sevilla's Samir Nasri is sent off during the Champions League match against Leicester City on March 14, 2017
Report: AC Milan want Samir Nasri
Joe Hart open to West Ham move?Man City to swoop for Aubameyang?Jose Mourinho holds interest in Joe Hart?AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumours
Sporting Lisbon 'want Roberts on loan'Bayern 'confident of winning Walker race'Juve star Alves considering Man City switch?Report: Man City eye Barca youngsterAgent: 'Willy Caballero wants PL stay'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Dani Alves 'asks Juventus to cancel one-year option on contract'
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Juventus enter race for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus defender Dani Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumours
Juve star Alves considering Man City switch?Marotta confirms Chelsea's Sandro bidJuventus "not interested in Verratti"Juventus prepared to join Donnarumma raceChelsea fail in bid for Alex Sandro?
Arsenal open talks over Lemina transfer?Dani Alves open to Premier League switchAlves: 'Dybala will have to leave Juventus'Man United show interest in Andre Gomes?Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 