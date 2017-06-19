Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly keen to join West Ham United this summer.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly open to joining West Ham United this summer as he looks to his England future.

The 30-year-old was shipped out to Torino on a season-long loan last season after City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear that he would not be first choice.

The £34.7m arrival of Brazilian Ederson suggests that Hart will be on his way out again over the next few months.

According to The Telegraph, the 30-year-old is keen on moving to the London Stadium on what would likely be a season-long loan due to the Hammers being unable to afford his wages.

Hart believes that playing regularly for West Ham will boost his chances of being the number one choice for England manager Gareth Southgate for the 2018 World Cup.

The report claims that City would prefer to offload the goalkeeper on a permanent basis.