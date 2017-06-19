Juventus reportedly decide to enter the race to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin ahead of the start of next season.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for Dani Alves at Juventus.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City said to be keen on his signature.

Should he leave Turin, that would leave the Serie A champions needing to find a replacement and according to Tuttosport, they are ready to move for Bellerin.

The right-back still has six years remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium, but that has not stopped reports associating him with a return to Barcelona, where he spent part of his youth career.

It has previously been claimed that Bellerin would favour a move back to his homeland, leaving Juventus as an unlikely destination should Arsenal receive a lucrative offer from either club.

Bellerin made 42 appearances in all competitions during the most recent campaign.