Juventus enter race for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Juventus reportedly decide to enter the race to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin ahead of the start of next season.
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 14:46 UK

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for Dani Alves at Juventus.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City said to be keen on his signature.

Should he leave Turin, that would leave the Serie A champions needing to find a replacement and according to Tuttosport, they are ready to move for Bellerin.

The right-back still has six years remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium, but that has not stopped reports associating him with a return to Barcelona, where he spent part of his youth career.

It has previously been claimed that Bellerin would favour a move back to his homeland, leaving Juventus as an unlikely destination should Arsenal receive a lucrative offer from either club.

Bellerin made 42 appearances in all competitions during the most recent campaign.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Your Comments
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
 Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
 Calum Chambers during a training session ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
