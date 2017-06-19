New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal to loan Takuma Asano back to Stuttgart?

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal will reportedly loan Takuma Asano to Stuttgart for a second season after experiencing problems securing a work permit for the Japanese attacker.
Arsenal have reportedly decided to allow Takuma Asano to spend a second season on loan at Stuttgart.

Last summer, the Gunners signed the 22-year-old from Sanfrecce Hiroshima but he was soon sent out on loan to the German club in order to gain experience of European football.

Asano netted four goals in 25 appearances to help Stuttgart secure promotion to the Bundesliga, before his stay officially came to an end earlier this month.

However, according to Bild, the Japanese international is yet to make enough appearances in order to be eligible to gain a work permit to play in England.

That will lead to him remaining part of Stuttgart's squad as they look to establish themselves back in Germany's top flight after spending just one season in the second tier.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
