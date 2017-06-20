West Bromwich Albion will reportedly renew their efforts to sign £12m-rated Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez this summer.

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly reignited their interest in Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.

The Baggies have attempted to sign the 27-year-old in both of the last two transfer windows, with manager Tony Pulis understood to be a long-time admirer of the player.

Rodriguez has been limited to just 12 Premier League starts over the past two seasons due to a string of injury problems and Southampton have told him that he is free to leave the club this summer.

The Saints have reportedly placed a £12m asking price on the England international's head, with West Brom and Newcastle United leading the race for his signature.

However, the player himself is thought to prefer a move to The Hawthorns and Pulis is optimistic of completing the deal before the end of the month.

Southampton's search for a new manager may delay proceedings, though, as they focus on looking for a successor to the sacked Claude Puel.