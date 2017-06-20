New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion reignite interest in Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez grabs his side's second during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
West Bromwich Albion will reportedly renew their efforts to sign £12m-rated Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez this summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 14:41 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly reignited their interest in Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.

The Baggies have attempted to sign the 27-year-old in both of the last two transfer windows, with manager Tony Pulis understood to be a long-time admirer of the player.

Rodriguez has been limited to just 12 Premier League starts over the past two seasons due to a string of injury problems and Southampton have told him that he is free to leave the club this summer.

The Saints have reportedly placed a £12m asking price on the England international's head, with West Brom and Newcastle United leading the race for his signature.

However, the player himself is thought to prefer a move to The Hawthorns and Pulis is optimistic of completing the deal before the end of the month.

Southampton's search for a new manager may delay proceedings, though, as they focus on looking for a successor to the sacked Claude Puel.

Jamie Vardy (C) of Leicester City controls the ball against Jonny Evans (L) and Gareth McAuley (R) of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on October 31, 2015
