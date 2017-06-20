New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce signing of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce the signing of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh on a three-year contract.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Ghana international Phil Ofosu-Ayeh on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old right-back will officially join the Championship outfit on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Eintracht Braunschweig.

"It's crazy for me and it's the first time for me that I've signed for a club that's not in Germany," Ofosu-Ayeh told the club's official website. "I'm very excited about everything - the club, the fans and my teammates so I'm ready for my journey here. When I was made aware that there was interest from Wolves, I was very happy because I was injured and I couldn't perform well for my team.

"I was thinking about where I could play next season and then I heard from Wolves - for me it was always a dream to play in England and now I've seen everything here, I know that it's a very big club and a traditional club. I'm very happy that I have the chance to play here.

"It's all happened pretty quickly but sometimes that's better than it taking three or four months - I like it like that. The season finished but I have been injured for five weeks but I'm ready to play now. I know some guys who played in the Championship but it's difficult to compare how they adapted unless you've actually played in this league - we will just have to wait and see, I don't want to talk too much, I'd prefer to show my performances on the pitch.

"I've always been a fan of English football - I like the physical game, I think it's more physical than in Germany and I like that because I'm a physical player. I'm curious to find out how the league is now. I think the league will suit my style of play and I hope I can show everyone that."

Ofosu-Ayeh follows Ryan Bennett and Roderick Miranda through the welcome gates at Molineux.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
