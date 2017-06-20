Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing Vincent Aboubakar and Florian Lejeune for a combined £17.7m.

Newcastle United are reportedly close to bringing in two new players this week.

Rafael Benitez is preparing his squad for the new Premier League season after guiding the club to promotion from the Championship.

According to the Daily Star, the Magpies are confident of sealing the capture of Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar for £9m after scuppering Rennes' bid to sign him.

In addition, Florian Lejeune is likely to complete a switch to St James' Park after the North-East outfit triggered an £8.7m release clause in his contract at Eibar.

It is believed that Newcastle, who will face Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season, are prepared to pay the sum in full.