New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United close to bringing in Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing Vincent Aboubakar and Florian Lejeune for a combined £17.7m.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 12:08 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly close to bringing in two new players this week.

Rafael Benitez is preparing his squad for the new Premier League season after guiding the club to promotion from the Championship.

According to the Daily Star, the Magpies are confident of sealing the capture of Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar for £9m after scuppering Rennes' bid to sign him.

In addition, Florian Lejeune is likely to complete a switch to St James' Park after the North-East outfit triggered an £8.7m release clause in his contract at Eibar.

It is believed that Newcastle, who will face Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season, are prepared to pay the sum in full.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Read Next:
Newcastle to snap up ex-Man City defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Huw Jenkins: 'Swansea City want to sign Tammy Abraham'
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Newcastle United close to bringing in Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune
 Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Agent: 'Willy Caballero wants Premier League stay'
Hull to make move for Tammy Abraham?Everton, Newcastle weigh up Abdennour?Newcastle, Watford keen to sign Pepe?West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?Newcastle, Huddersfield 'want Simunovic'
Newcastle United 'eye Lucas Leiva swoop'Dier seeking revenge against NewcastleBenitez looks to Liverpool clashesIn full: Premier League fixtures revealedChelsea to begin title defence against Burnley
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Porto News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Newcastle United close to bringing in Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune
 Porto's midfielder Ruben Neves controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match FC Porto vs Maritimo at the Dragao Stadium in Porto on August 15, 2014
Report: Liverpool eye Porto's Ruben Neves
 Nice's French forward Hatem Ben Arfa (R) celebrates with his teammate Nice's Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Nice on October 18, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur want Ricardo Pereira to replace Kyle Walker?
AC Milan complete Andre Silva signingPorto appoint Conceicao as new managerReport: Silva in advanced Watford talksHull City confirm Marco Silva departureMarco Silva decides to leave Hull City?
Liverpool 'want Casillas on free transfer'Marco Silva in Portugal for Porto talks?Hughes 'frustrated' by Martins Indi talksMarco Silva wanted by Porto?Man United to move for Porto striker?
> Porto Homepage
More Eibar News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Newcastle United close to bringing in Vincent Aboubakar, Florian Lejeune
 Bebe bemoans a missed chance against West Ham United.
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign former Manchester United winger Bebe?
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Report: Newcastle United to sign former Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune
Result: Two-goal Barca comeback all in vainTeam News: Roberto replaces Digne for BarcaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Eibar - as it happened Preview: Barcelona vs. EibarSporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
Arsenal to move for Eibar defender?Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaLive Commentary: Eibar 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo out for Real MadridReport: Barca fail with Ander Capa bid
> Eibar Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 