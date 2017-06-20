Preston North End sign goalkeeper Declan Rudd from Norwich City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the club, keeping him at Deepdale until 2020.

Rudd has previously spent 18 months at Preston over two different loan spells and now joins the club on a permanent basis to end his 18-year association with Norwich.

"It's something that's always been in my mind coming back here. When I was on loan here a few years ago it felt like home to me and everyone made me feel welcome and wanted and it's always been in my mind. The last three or four years I've been here, there and everywhere and I'm happy to finally come back and get things underway," he told the club's official website.

"It's been 18 years now, it's all I've ever known. I've been here on loan and I've been to Charlton on loan but there was always ties with me and Norwich City. I think the time is right for me to cut those ties and finally go out and make my career. Not as the young boy who's come through at Norwich but go somewhere and make myself who I am, rather than who I used to be.

"I said to my family - we had a sit down about leaving Norwich and where I was going - and I always said it doesn't feel like I'm signing for a new club. It feels like I've been away for a couple years and I'm coming back to where I've been and where I've really enjoyed myself.

"Me and the missus have always said that the full season I had here was one of the best and most enjoyable seasons I've had in my career so far. Hopefully I can come back and the club can push on and get into the playoffs or get promotion."

Rudd joined Norwich as an eight-year-old but went on to make just 21 senior league appearances for the club.