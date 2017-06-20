New Transfer Talk header

Blackburn Rovers sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United

Blackburn Rovers complete a deal to sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 15:49 UK

Blackburn Rovers have completed a deal to sign midfielder Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old arrives at Ewood Park on a free transfer, reuniting with manager Tony Mowbray after the pair spent time together at Middlesbrough.

Smallwood has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him with the club until 2019, with the option of a further year on top of that.

The midfielder joined Rotherham initially on loan in 2014, scoring the winning penalty in the League One playoff final before joining the Millers on a permanent basis that summer.

The one-time England Under-18 international made 133 appearances for Rotherham in all, having previously come through the ranks at Middlesbrough.

Smallwood becomes Blackburn's second new signing of the summer following their relegation from the Championship last season.

