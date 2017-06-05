New Transfer Talk header

Report: Cardiff City swoop for Rotherham United forward Danny Ward

A general view of the ground prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on November 1, 2014
A report claims that Cardiff City are close to finalising a £1m move for Rotherham United forward Danny Ward, while Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes could also be on his way.
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has reportedly agreed a £1m fee with Rotherham United to reunite with his former forward Danny Ward.

The 26-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 40 Championship outings for the Millers this term, is said to be due in South Wales to undergo a medical.

According to The Sun, Warnock was keen to get a deal over the line for the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town ace, who he spent time with at the New York Stadium in 2015-16.

With a year left to run on his deal League One-bound Rotherham are happy to cash in, and they have already lined up Fleetwood Town striker David Ball as his replacement.

Cardiff are also understood to have made a £1.2m bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, meanwhile, but face competition from Scottish champions Celtic who have themselves shown an interest.

Ryan Christie of Inverness controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Motherwell and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Fir Park on August 16, 2014
