A report claims that Cardiff City are close to finalising a £1m move for Rotherham United forward Danny Ward, while Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes could also be on his way.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has reportedly agreed a £1m fee with Rotherham United to reunite with his former forward Danny Ward.

The 26-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 40 Championship outings for the Millers this term, is said to be due in South Wales to undergo a medical.

According to The Sun, Warnock was keen to get a deal over the line for the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town ace, who he spent time with at the New York Stadium in 2015-16.

With a year left to run on his deal League One-bound Rotherham are happy to cash in, and they have already lined up Fleetwood Town striker David Ball as his replacement.

Cardiff are also understood to have made a £1.2m bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, meanwhile, but face competition from Scottish champions Celtic who have themselves shown an interest.