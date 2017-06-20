Back-up keeper Loris Karius is "prepared to fight for the No.1 position" at Liverpool next season, according to agent Florian Goll.

The agent of Loris Karius has strongly denied claims that the Liverpool goalkeeper is looking to push through an exit this summer.

Karius was signed by Jurgen Klopp last May and installed as first-choice keeper by October, only to quickly lose his place in the side due to some high-profile errors.

Simon Mignolet regained his spot and has since done enough to keep hold of the jersey, but Klopp is rumoured to be eyeing up a new first-choice stopper for the coming campaign.

Should this be the case then Karius is widely expected to move on, but agent Florian Goll is adamant that the Germany age-grade international will stay and fight for his place at Anfield.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumours that Karius will leave," ESPN quotes him as saying. "He did not sign at Liverpool for the short term - he believes in the vision of the manager and he wants to be fully fit and prepared to fight for the No.1 position from the first day back.

"He has already started his individual programme to keep fit during the summer because he wants to be completely ready when preseason starts. He is extremely motivated by the competition."

Karius started 10 Premier League games in all during his maiden campaign on Merseyside, while also featuring six times in other competitions.