Brighton & Hove Albion 'interested in Austria international Markus Suttner'

Newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing 30-year-old Austria international full-back Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt this summer.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly plotting a summer move for FC Ingolstadt 04 full-back Markus Suttner.

The Seagulls are eyeing a number of reinforcements to their squad this summer following their promotion to the Premier League and reportedly see Suttner as an affordable option at left-back.

The Argus reports that it would take a bid of just £2m to bring the 30-year-old to the Amex Stadium as Brighton once again look to raid Ingolstadt.

Chris Hughton's side have already signed attacking midfielder Pascal Gross from the German outfit this summer following their relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

Suttner, who has won 30 caps for Austria, is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League rather than playing in the German second tier next season.

Suttner has been at Ingolstadt for the past two seasons, making more than 50 appearances for the club.

