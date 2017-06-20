New Transfer Talk header

Rotherham United sign Ryan Williams after Barnsley release

A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Recently-relegated Rotherham United sign Ryan Williams on a two-year deal following his release from Barnsley.
Rotherham United have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Williams on a two-year deal.

Williams was a free agent following his release by Barnsley at the end of last season and has quickly found another club, putting pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at New York Stadium until 2019.

The 23-year-old Australian arrived in English football in 2010 and has since played for Portsmouth and Fulham in addition to enjoying loan spells at Gillingham and Oxford United.

"I heard a couple of weeks back that Rotherham were interested through my agent, and as soon as I heard that I knew it would be a move that would appeal to me. I got a call from the manager and that was the real turning point for me because within the first two minutes of the conversation I knew that this is where I wanted to be. It is a good club with passionate fans. The manager knows what he wants, and it is what I want as well, so it is a perfect fit for me," he told the club's official website.

"The manager here didn't sound like the majority of managers, and that's why I was so keen to sign. He is different, he was engaging and I enjoyed talking with him. He has a plan here, and it sounded great and I was fully in agreement with what he had to say. I am really looking forward to playing here and hopefully get back to the Championship because everyone knows that is where we want to be.

"There is no shying away from that, that's what we want to achieve here. There were a few clubs that showed an interest, but as soon as the manager here told me about the plans and my role in that, it made me want to come here. I've had a few injuries, but I've been fit for the past year now so that is all behind me. I am young, fit and hungry for success and I really want to play and that's why I am here."

Williams, who made 17 Championship appearances last season, becomes Rotherham's third signing of the summer after Michael Ihiekwe and Darren Potter.

General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
Cardiff 'agree Danny Ward signing'
Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'
 A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Blackburn Rovers sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United
 Jason McCarthy for Southampton on December 26, 2014
Barnsley to sign Southampton defender Jason McCarthy?
Swansea City, Burnley 'vying for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom'
