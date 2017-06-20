Cardiff City reportedly agree a deal to sign Rotherham United striker Danny Ward for £1.6m plus add-ons.

Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Rotherham United striker Danny Ward, according to reports.

Ward's contract at New York Stadium had been due to expire this summer before the Millers exercised a clause which extended his deal by a further 12 months.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the newly-relegated League One side have now agreed to sell the 25-year-old to Championship outfit Cardiff for £1.6m plus add-ons.

Official confirmation is expected from the Bluebirds on Wednesday morning, with Ward set to become Cardiff's fifth signing of the summer already.

Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town will be entitled to 50% of the fee due to a sell-on clause in the contract which took him from the Terriers to Rotherham in 2015.

Ward made 41 appearances for Rotherham last season, scoring 10 goals.