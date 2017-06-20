New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'

General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Cardiff City reportedly agree a deal to sign Rotherham United striker Danny Ward for £1.6m plus add-ons.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 22:41 UK

Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Rotherham United striker Danny Ward, according to reports.

Ward's contract at New York Stadium had been due to expire this summer before the Millers exercised a clause which extended his deal by a further 12 months.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the newly-relegated League One side have now agreed to sell the 25-year-old to Championship outfit Cardiff for £1.6m plus add-ons.

Official confirmation is expected from the Bluebirds on Wednesday morning, with Ward set to become Cardiff's fifth signing of the summer already.

Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town will be entitled to 50% of the fee due to a sell-on clause in the contract which took him from the Terriers to Rotherham in 2015.

Ward made 41 appearances for Rotherham last season, scoring 10 goals.

A general view of the ground prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on November 1, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny Ward
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Ward, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'
 A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Celtic complete Jonny Hayes capture on three-year deal
 Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Lee Camp leaves Rotherham United to sign for Cardiff City
Celtic make improved bid for Jonny Hayes?Wolves, Bristol City in for Emyr Huws?Cardiff 'reject Owls bid for Morrison'Cardiff complete Paterson signingAberdeen tell Celtic to up Hayes offer?
Le Fondre delighted to join BoltonHow do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardCardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Wagner considering appeal against Ward red
> Cardiff City Homepage
More Rotherham United News
General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'
 A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Rotherham United sign Ryan Williams after Barnsley release
 A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Blackburn Rovers sign Richie Smallwood from Rotherham United
Camp completes switch to Cardiff CityReport: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardLive Coverage: Championship final dayRotherham appoint Paul Warne as managerWarne 'embarrassed' by Rotherham relegation
Rotherham relegated from ChampionshipRotherham sign Ajayi on permanent dealTeam News: Weimann up front for WolvesRotherham sign Ekstrand on free transferRotherham land Norwich striker on loan
> Rotherham United Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
Cardiff City 'agree to sign Danny Ward from Rotherham United'
 A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
Huddersfield Town 'preparing offer for midfielder Brahim Konate'
 Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Huddersfield Town's Isaiah Brown on February 18, 2017
Huddersfield Town keen to sign Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown?
Orta: 'Wood likely to stay at Leeds'Report: Huddersfield join Roberts raceNewcastle, Huddersfield 'want Simunovic'Derby 'reject Huddersfield bid for Ince'Huddersfield, Man City agree fee for Mooy?
In full: Premier League fixtures revealedChelsea to begin title defence against BurnleyReport: Huddersfield in talks with InceReport: Huddersfield to sign Reims defenderHuddersfield target Leeds striker Wood?
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 