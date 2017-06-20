Juventus 'step up Emre Can pursuit'

Juventus reportedly step up their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can despite the German being in talks over a new long-term deal at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Champions League runners-up this summer, despite the Reds being eager to keep hold of the German.

Can is understood to have been offered a new long-term deal at Anfield with wages of £100,000 per week, but Juventus are still hopeful of prising him away from Merseyside.

Reports in Italy claim that Juve are considering replacements for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Italian champions have now narrowed their list of candidates down to three, with Steven N'Zonzi and Blaise Matuidi also on their radar along with Can.

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 and has since made 129 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals including last season's Premier League goal of the season.