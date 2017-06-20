New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'not interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Manchester City are reportedly not interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite speculation to the contrary.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 13:52 UK

Manchester City are reportedly not considering a bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite recent speculation claiming otherwise.

Rumours yesterday suggested that Pep Guardiola had earmarked the Gabon international as a possible transfer target after his proposed £70m move to Paris Saint-Germain broke down.

However, BBC Sport claims that those reports were wide of the mark and that Guardiola has no interest in Aubameyang due to the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero already in his squad.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and is said to be open to the idea of joining Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

However, the report goes on to say that Dortmund are yet to receive any formal bids for Aubameyang, whose contract at the Westfalenstadion is not due to expire until 2020.

Aubameyang scored 40 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Your Comments
